Over 60s house owners occupy £2.89 trillion of house value in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Older homeowners in the UK, aged 60 and above, hold more than half of the nation's owner-occupied housing wealth, totalling an estimated £2.89 trillion.

Based on estimates from property firm Savills, this generation's significant share, representing 56 per cent of total housing wealth, contrasts sharply with younger homeowners. Those under 35, for example, hold just 6 per cent of the housing wealth pie.

The concentration of property wealth among older generations is further highlighted by the fact that over-75s account for nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of the total.

While the over-60s demographic holds substantial wealth, they are not entirely mortgage-free. Savills estimates that they still have around £60 billion in outstanding mortgage borrowing, equivalent to 2 per cent of their total home value.

Regional variations also exist in the distribution of older homeowners.

Savills notes higher concentrations of over-60s homeowners in the South West and Wales, compared to relatively lower numbers in London.

open image in gallery Savills used various research sources, including figures from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), Census data and the English Housing Survey. ( PA Archive )

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said: “Over the past 10 years, debt has become a less important component of the growth in the value of the nation’s housing stock, with increasingly more equity concentrated among older homeowners and investors.

“The baby boomers have continued to build wealth, having paid off their mortgage debt, and Generation X has been working hard to achieve the same goal. Meanwhile, Generations Y and Z have had much less opportunity to work their way up the housing ladder profitably.”

Mr Cook said the provision of more retirement housing, along with other incentives to make downsizing more appealing are “fundamentally important”.

He added: “Such measures would help unlock much-needed family housing and equity that can be used to help younger generations get on and trade up the housing ladder.”

Savills used various research sources, including figures from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), Census data and the English Housing Survey.

Here are Savills’ calculations showing its estimates of over-60s’ net owner-occupier housing wealth across the UK: