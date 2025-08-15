Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British and other allied troops are “ready to act from day one” in the event of a ceasefire in Ukraine, the defence secretary has said, ahead of crunch talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

He also dismissed suggestions that the UK’s approach to the war was to “watch and wait” as the talks take place, saying that Britain’s role is to “lead the charge on military aid to Ukraine so that we don’t jeopardise the peace by forgetting about the current war”.

His comments came as Russian and American delegations arrived in Alaska ahead of the crucial summit, which will include a one-on-one meeting, a bilateral lunch with both delegations and a press conference.

John Healey denied that Britain’s approach is to ‘watch and wait’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The UK has promised to put a “reassurance force” in Ukraine in the event that a peace deal is struck. However, there have been reports in recent days that this force will be scaled back from the 30,000 strong force that had originally been floated.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Healey was asked if British troops would leave Ukraine in the event of an attack.

While he dismissed the question as a hypothetical, he reiterated the “important principle that “any British forces have the right to defend themselves if attacked”.

The defence secretary added: “But the purpose of any British forces is part of a much wider coalition of the willing.

“And you've got to bear in mind that we've had over 200 military planners from 30 nations over the last few months doing detailed, detailed planning for the point of a ceasefire and the support of multinational forces that can reinforce safe skies, safe seas, and rebuild the Ukrainian forces for themselves.

“They are ready to go. They're ready to act from day one in a ceasefire.

“We're setting up the joint headquarters with the French for that, the military plans are complete, and that's a further contribution the UK can help make standing with Ukraine during the fight, support during the negotiations, and a willingness to step in and help secure a long term peace in which Russia is deterred by Ukraine from ever launching an attack again.”

And asked whether Britain’s role was to “watch and wait”, the defence secretary told BBC Breakfast: “No, the UK’s role is to stand with Ukraine on the battlefield and in the negotiations”.

“Our role is to lead the charge as we have been on more intensive diplomacy, to lead the charge on military aid to Ukraine so that we don’t jeopardise the peace by forgetting about the current war, and being ready also to step up economic pressure on Putin if he’s not willing to take the talks seriously”, he added.

Concerns linger over the prospect of Kyiv being excluded from negotiations over its own future, and pressured to cede territory, after the US leader suggested any agreement may need to involve “swapping of land”.

But Mr Healey said the summit could be a “first step towards serious negotiations” for peace, adding that the end to any conflict “must come from diplomacy”.

European leaders are braced for the meeting and have expressed hope about the prospect of a potential ceasefire after a joint call with US president Mr Trump earlier this week.

On Thursday, Mr Trump suggested European leaders could be invited to a second meeting if Friday’s summit is a success.

On the same day, Sir Keir met with the Ukrainian leader and the pair expressed cautious optimism about the prospect of a truce “as long as Putin takes action to prove he is serious” about ending the war, a Downing Street statement said.