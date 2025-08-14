UK ‘scales back’ plans for 30,000-troop reassurance force in Ukraine
Sir Keir Starmer is to meet President Zelensky in No 10 after Donald Trump warned Russia of 'severe consequences' if it does not stop the war ahead of Friday's summit with Putin in Alaska
The UK has reportedly scaled back its plans to put troops in Ukraine, now offering a smaller “reassurance force” to support peace efforts in the region.
While a 30,000-strong group from countries that make up the coalition of the willing – a group of countries which have pledged support for Ukraine against Russia’s aggression – had initially been floated, military chiefs are now said to have dropped the idea, instead favouring a smaller, “more realistic” operation.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to No 10 on Thursday morning, as Europe rallies behind Ukraine.
It comes amid fears the country could be shut out of any peace talks when Donald Trump and Russia’s President Putin hold a historic summit on the future of the war in Alaska on Friday.
The PM joined Donald Trump and European allies on a call to discuss the future of Ukraine on Wednesday, where he praised the US president’s work to bring forward a “viable” chance of an end to the devastating conflict.
While Sir Keir had been in favour of a bigger coalition of the willing force, The Times reported that some European nations were concerned that such a large deployment to protect key Ukrainian sites was too risky.
It is thought that the scaled-back force would not be sent to the frontline, instead providing logistical support, armament and training experts to support the regeneration of Ukraine’s own forces.
However, the role the US is expected to play is still unclear.
Speaking after Wednesday’s meeting, Sir Keir said: “We’re ready to support this, including from the plans we’ve already drawn up to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased.
“It is important to remind colleagues that we do stand ready also to increase pressure on Russia, particularly the economy, with sanctions and wider measures as may be necessary.”
The PM said Friday’s talks were “hugely important”, adding: “As I’ve said personally to President Trump for the three-and-a-bit years this conflict has been going on, we haven’t got anywhere near a prospect of actually a viable solution, a viable way of bringing it to a ceasefire.
“And now we do have that chance, because of the work that the president has put in.”
But concerns have been raised over Mr Zelensky’s exclusion from Friday’s meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Putin.
Sir Keir and European leaders have repeatedly stated that discussions about Ukraine should not take place without it, amid concerns that the country is being sidelined.
Asked if he decided not to invite Mr Zelensky to the meeting, Mr Trump said “no, just the opposite”, before adding that a second meeting with the Ukrainian president could take place afterwards.
Mr Trump has threatened Russia with "severe consequences" if a ceasefire is rejected by its leader.
At the weekend, the US president suggested a truce could involve some "swapping" of land.
Putin is expected to use the summit to demand that Ukraine cede parts of the Donbas region, which it still controls.
On Saturday, Mr Zelensky rejected any proposal that would compromise Ukraine's territorial integrity, something that is forbidden by the country's constitution.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments