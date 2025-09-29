Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons believe the UK is viewed as “weak” and a “soft touch” by people abroad, according to a leading pollster who found that just one in four think the UK is seen in a positive light.

The new poll, from More in Common and Save the Children shared exclusively with The Independent, found that three out of four Britons (75 per cent) say that the UK’s international perception matters.

“Britons are not little Englanders,” said Luke Tryl, director of More In Common. “They care about how our country is seen on the world stage, even if only a quarter think we're seen positively right now.”

Reform voters were most likely to believe the UK was perceived negatively abroad, while Green Party voters were the least likely to say the UK is viewed in a positive light.

Meanwhile Labour voters were the only group to say the UK is more likely to be viewed positively (43 per cent) than negatively (33 per cent).

Respondents also described the UK’s image as “weak” and “soft touch”, at a time of geopolitical insecurity.

“In focus groups Britons often share a sense that the UK’s power has diminished in recent years and that we no longer lead on the world stage,” Mr Tryl told The Independent.

“Britons care about how our country is seen on the world stage and want to see the UK leading the way, rather than retreating.“

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer met with Ukraine’s president Volodomyr Zelensky and other world leaders earlier this year in the White House. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Sir Keir Starmer has sought to bolster his reputation as a global statesman since coming to power and has played a key role in uniting world leaders on the war in Ukraine. He has been a leading member of the ‘coalition of the willing’ and played a key role in thawing relations between Volodomyr Zelensky and Donald Trump after their public spat at the White House in February.

Over half (61 per cent) of those polled want the UK to play a large role in international affairs, at a time of multiple geopolitical crises.

But earlier this year, the prime minister slashed the global aid budget to just 0.3 per cent of gross national income – its lowest level in 25 years – in order to fund an increased defence spend.

“The British public are telling us that they want the UK to have an outward facing global role,” said Moazzam Malik, chief executive of Save the Children UK.

“They understand that their future prosperity and security is tied to the rest of the world. As we debate and reshape our country’s role on the world stage, I hope political leaders listen carefully.”

Above all, building UK security is considered the top priority for Britons, the poll shows. This is followed by creating strong investments, improving global health and preventing pandemics.

Britons also say it is important for the UK to play a role in the fight against global poverty .

An independent report earlier this year found that direct funding to developing countries fell from £5.9bn in 2019, to just £2.7bn in 2023; making up a quarter of the UK’s aid spend.

open image in gallery Vital aid services like this clinic in Somalia are facing strain due to funding cuts. ( Simon Edmunds / Save the Children UK )

The majority (75 per cent) of Brits also believe it is important for the UK to play a role in tackling climate change and preserving nature around the world.

As the world gears up for COP30 in November, experts have warned that the key 1.5°C global warming target is likely to be exceeded – and aid cuts by the US mean that poorer countries have less money to adapt to climate change.

“Building trust and partnership with other countries is vital,” said Mr Malik.

“As we move to a multi-polar world, this must now be a moment to reflect and to rebuild our commitment to international cooperation.”