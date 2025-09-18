Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The arrival of Donald Trump in the UK for a second state visit has divided readers of The Independent.

When we asked for your views, many were critical of the lavish ceremonies at Windsor Castle, describing the state banquet as extravagant, cringeworthy, and out of touch with the realities of austerity.

Commenters highlighted the contrast between the pomp and the struggles of ordinary citizens, noting rising food insecurity and underfunded public services. Several readers characterised the visit as sycophantic, with the prime minister and monarch “grovelling” to Trump.

At the same time, a minority acknowledged the potential diplomatic and economic benefits of hosting Trump.

The tech partnership and investment deals announced during the visit were seen as an opportunity to strengthen the UK-US “special relationship,” create jobs, and secure long-term trade advantages.

Still, unease persisted over political optics and ethical implications, including Starmer’s perceived closeness to Trump and the divergence of UK and US positions on Israel and Ukraine.

Overall, while some readers saw strategic value in the visit, the majority questioned the timing, extravagance, and symbolism of a state occasion that prioritised spectacle over domestic concerns.

Here’s what you had to say:

Focus on UK problems first

Among these are steel, tariffs, Ukraine and even the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which put paid to Peter Mandelson and threatens to drag in the US president. But, most pressing, is Gaza, a subject on which Starmer and Trump are in no way aligned.

Can we please concentrate on our problems first and make life better for people living in the UK? I'm not saying to pull out of international problems, but don't waste political credit on things abroad before using it for our own problems: trade, tariffs, defence.

fred

It isn’t just about us

Can all the posters who said we should not allow the visit now see why it was important we did? It isn't just about us, it is about people all over the world. Starmer is just about the only political leader Trump listens to. Chuckles has strong influence, as does William. The world needs it.

much0ado

Starmer’s reputation at risk

In terms of trade deals with the US there may be benefits.

But in terms of Starmer's reputation, it is likely to be a massive failure, partly because Trump is intensely disliked by so many Brits. But far worse (even than the Mandelson scandal), is the UN Commission's view on Israel committing genocide in Gaza.

That accusation of genocide has long hung around Starmer's neck, as he has been far too reluctant to criticise Israel. So any official recognition of genocide was never going to make him look good. And now it has happened.

Just as he is cosying up to Trump, the very man who could, but won't, put pressure on Israel... all of which makes Starmer look like he is on the wrong side of history.

Bandera

Dining with the devil

One of the downsides of politics is that you do, literally, have to dine with the devil to push your agenda... or try to accommodate his... hence the sumptuous state banquet at a very public-free state visit by Federal convict Trump at Windsor Castle this evening.

Are authoritarian "Dictator for a day" Trump and Monarch of the Realm Charles compatible dining fellows, or like Pinochet's visit during Thatcher's iron-fisted reign, merely uncomfortable but politically expedient get-togethers?

With Trump's unpredictable and oscillating political judgements, what may seem to be achieved today may not hold good tomorrow, so this very shielded-from-public state visit really should have been kept back from so early in Trump's presidency as a reward for playing political ball with Britain, a tenterhook moment that would have focused Trump's attention and behaviour but now achieved is lost.

Benjaminrabbit

Lavish jolly while people suffer

One is tempted to say little things please little minds and bring forth happiness.

Many of us cringed when a sheepish Starmer presented the invitation for an unprecedented second state visit. The man has done nothing to deserve it.

Well, they are all enjoying a lavish jolly while many go hungry. Go figure. And all leaders barring Ed Davey are attending.

Davey has given his reasons clearly, and many will agree with his stand. It may appear futile, but attending the banquet would achieve nothing. Trump will simply not listen.

Our politicians, with honourable exceptions, I find depressing and weak.

49niner

No commonality

There is no commonality between them. Trump loves the limelight and the centre of geopolitical attention and will just be as happy to go to Beijing or Moscow for a state visit.

The differences between Starmer and Trump are there for all to see:

Labour's support for the Democrat candidate during the presidential election campaign.

Trump's desire to bring the Ukraine/Russia conflict to a swift conclusion, as opposed to Starmer's gathering of the Coalition of the Willing and sending of troops to Ukraine.

Starmer's appointment of Mandelson as US ambassador despite Trump's objection.

Starmer's recognition of the state of Palestine, which Trump is against.

Opinator

Lavish banquet amid austerity

Something just doesn't rest right within me for the UK government to host a lavish banquet at taxpayers' expense for the likes of US President Trump.

May I remind everyone that food, water, shelter, medicines, surgical aid, generators, and hygiene kits have been deliberately blockaded by the genocidal (according to the UN, but not Trump or Starmer) regime of Israel. It is bad taste indeed, regardless of the pomp and circumstance around this visit, and the possibility of favourable iron and steel tariffs with the US, be you an officer and a gentleman/lady, a serving soldier, or a British worker.

In this country of great austerity, the money could have been put to fund UK food banks (Starmer is not interested) or soup kitchens in our big cities, offering a bowl of nutritious broth, bread and a hot drink. This would show the people that the government is concerned about them, rather than a laissez-faire attitude typical of Starmer when it comes to welfare, in contrast to his support for Ukraine or the pariah genocidal state of Israel.

I am sorry, but I'm not going to wish the participants in this ill-timed state banquet a successful evening. I hope the electricity fails and they are forced to eat cold dinners!

SophieScholl

Damage limitation mission

It's happening, so there's no point in debating whether it's a good idea or not.

Can Britain gain anything from it? Just possibly. We're pretty good at diplomacy. We see (in the Guardian) we've just done a deal with the US on small modular reactors, which might be good for both countries.

But mostly I see this as another damage limitation mission: sucking up to Trump to prevent him doing more harm. And that's a big ask when you are dealing with someone who is certifiably insane.

It is also, to give it its proper name, appeasement. The King and Starmer will probably be choking on their state banquet.

Kudos to Ed Davey who is boycotting the whole thing.

SteveHill

Grovelling under the guise of diplomacy

Just another asinine British display of unabashed sycophancy and grovelling, all under the heading of preserving the “special relationship” which has never existed and never will.

Embarrassing, pathetic, weak, laughable, cringeworthy.

67Chap

Trump’s unpredictability

We are quite good at diplomacy with people with identifiable goals and objectives and a rational or broadly predictable mind.

You can agree with Trump on anything, and by the time you have walked down a flight of stairs, Trump will have changed his mind to a new position, changed it back to the original plan, and then sought a new plan and started to implement it, genuinely thinking he stuck to the position agreed with his protagonist.

Jim987

Diplomacy versus dignity

There is a time for diplomacy, then there is a time for dignity and the truth. In this instance, we have descended into the realm of suckers. Plain and simple as that.

Nikstips

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

