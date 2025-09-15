Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is returning to Britain – and this time, the welcome could not be grander.

The US president will be hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a two-day state visit, complete with a lavish banquet, carriage procession and even a Red Arrows flypast.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will take a leading role in the programme, while Sir Keir Starmer will greet Trump at Chequers on the final day for bilateral talks.

Downing Street has hailed the visit as a “historic opportunity” to cement ties with Washington. Palace insiders have stressed that the pomp and pageantry on display is no more than the customary treatment afforded to heads of state. Yet the decision to extend an unprecedented second state visit to Trump has split opinion sharply.

Protests are already planned across the country, with campaigners accusing the government of legitimising a leader they say has fuelled division, weakened democratic norms and dismissed the urgency of climate change. For them, rolling out the red carpet for a convicted criminal diminishes Britain’s values and international standing.

Others argue that diplomacy requires pragmatism. Whatever one thinks of Trump personally, they say, he remains president of the United States – a critical ally for trade, defence and global security. With tensions rising across Europe and the Middle East, some believe the UK can ill afford to alienate Washington, however controversial its leader.

In our July poll, readers were clear: 76 per cent said Britain should not legitimise Trump with a state visit, while just 11 per cent felt it was good diplomacy. A further 8 per cent said the visit was acceptable, but the pomp was unnecessary.

So where do you stand? Is hosting Trump smart statecraft – or a diplomatic disaster waiting to happen?

Share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses in the coming days.