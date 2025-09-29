Britain might already be at war with Russia, ex-MI5 chief warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain might already be at war with Russia, a former MI5 chief has warned, pointing to the rising number of cyber attacks as well as sabotage and covert operations on UK soil.

Eliza Manningham-Buller, who was head of the security service between 2002 and 2007, said Moscow could be waging a different kind of conflict against the West, echoing comments from foreign policy expert Fiona Hill.

The warning comes as concern over hybrid warfare tactics – a combination of cyber war operations, disinformation and targeted violence – grows in Westminster.

Baroness Manningham-Buller told the Lord Speaker’s Corner podcast: “Fiona Hill may be right in saying we’re already at war with Russia. It’s a different sort of war, but the hostility, the cyber attacks, the physical attacks, intelligence work is extensive.”

The former security service chief, who worked in MI5 for more than three decades, remembered meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin in 2005 at a time when the UK was attempting to bring Moscow into the fold of international cooperation.

open image in gallery Eliza Manningham-Buller was head of the security service between 2002 and 2007 ( Reuters )

Speaking with Lord McFall of Alcluith, the Lord Speaker, she said: “We all hoped that the past history of Russia wouldn’t prevail, and that at the end of the Soviet Union, we would have a potential partner. And that was one of the reasons why Putin was with us for the G8 [summit] in 2005. I met him when he came back to London.

“But actually, we were wrong in that, because Russia is extremely hostile to the West ... I didn’t anticipate that within a year he’d be ordering the murder on London streets of [Alexander] Litvinenko.”

In 2006, Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko, a former agent for the KGB and its post-Soviet successor agency, the FSB, became violently ill in London after drinking tea laced with radioactive polonium-210. He died three weeks later.

A British inquiry found that Russian agents had killed Litvinenko, probably with Putin’s approval, but the Kremlin denied any involvement.

open image in gallery Manningham-Buller remembered meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin in 2005 at a time when the UK was attempting to bring Moscow into the fold of international cooperation ( Sputnik )

Baroness Manningham-Buller said Moscow’s actions since it launched its war against Ukraine in 2022 have highlighted how the Kremlin had already committed to a period of prolonged hostility against the West, citing examples of “sabotage, intelligence collection, attacking people” in Britain.

She also described Ms Hill, who is a biographer of the Russian president, co-author of Sir Keir Starmer’s 2025 strategic defence review and a former adviser to US president Donald Trump, as someone who “probably knows more about Putin than anybody else”.

Speaking to The Guardian in the summer, Ms Hill warned that the UK is already at war with Russia. “We’re in pretty big trouble,” she said, describing Britain’s geopolitical situation as stuck between “the rock” of Putin’s Russia and “the hard place” of Mr Trump’s increasingly unreliable US.