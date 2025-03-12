Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US-EU tariff war is heating up, and the UK is caught in the middle.

Donald Trump’s new 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium have hit British industry, despite hopes that Brexit would protect the UK.

While the EU has fought back with counter-tariffs worth €26 billion, the UK has taken a more cautious approach for now.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Britain won’t hesitate to act but that he is focused on negotiating with the US.

Supporters, like Marco Forgione of the Chartered Institute of Export, argue this is a smart move to avoid a damaging trade war. But critics, including Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper and steel industry leaders, say Britain is being too soft and must retaliate like the EU to protect jobs.

Brexit also plays a role. Some, like Best for Britain’s Naomi Smith, believe the UK should strengthen ties with the EU to counter US protectionism. Others insist Brexit was meant to free Britain from EU policies, not tie it closer.

Now we want to hear from you. Should the UK hit back like the EU, or is a calm approach better? Has Brexit made Britain stronger in global trade – or more vulnerable?

Vote in our poll or share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and share the results in the coming days.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details – then you can take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.