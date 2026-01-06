Starmer’s priority is to protect UK relationship with Trump, Streeting suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has suggested that preserving the UK’s relationship with Donald Trump will take precedence over intervention to protect the global “rules-based system”.

The health secretary said that the prime minister makes sure that he “uses his influence and leverage in a way that, first and foremost, works to our national interest… then for the collective interest as well of our global security and the rules-based system”.

He said Sir Keir - who has faced continued criticism for cosying up to the Republican president - “chooses what to say, how to say it, and when to say it, very carefully” when it comes to the UK’s relationship with the US.

It comes as the US president continues to double down on his threats to take over Greenland after launching a raid on Caracas and capturing the Venezuelan president.

Health secretary Wes Streeting ramped up the government’s response to Trump ( PA Wire )

The government has faced criticism for being slow to condemn his threats against the nation and the US military action in Caracas.

While Sir Keir has now said he “stands with” Greenland, he is yet to condemn the US president’s actions in Venezuela as a breach of international law.

Asked about the line the government is toeing, Mr Streeting told Sky News: “What you’ve seen from the prime minister and the foreign secretary, not just in relation to the fast-moving events in Venezuela, but more generally when it comes to our relationship with the United States, and actually diplomacy and foreign policy more generally, the prime minister chooses what to say, how to say it, and when to say it, very carefully.

“And what he always has at the forefront of his mind is, how does he make sure that he uses his influence and leverage in a way that first and foremost, works to our national interest, whether economic interest or security interest, and then for the collective interest as well of our global security and the rules-based system, which we’ve seen disintegrating before our eyes.”

Asked if European leaders need to be careful when talking about Mr Trump, Mr Streeting said: "There are some countries, indeed, there are some colleagues, who are out stridently criticising the United States and their action.

"The UK has a different relationship, and the prime minister has unique leverage and influence, and he's sought to bring that to bear consistently.

"And I would argue, effectively to pursue our interests."

Mr Streeting also issued a direct warning to the US president over his actions in Venezuela and his threats towards Greenland, saying that now is “not the time to destabilise Nato” and "undermine our collective security” amid continued threats from Mr Trump to annex Greenland.

Asked about Mr Trump’s continued threats towards Greenland, Mr Streeting told Sky News that the UK and Nato members are "doubling down on support for Greenland, their right to self-determination, their place as part of the Kingdom of Denmark and the role that they are already playing as part of the Nato alliance".

He added: “The good news for President Trump is that Greenland is already part of the team and is playing its part in defending our national security as the UK and our collective security...

“At a time when we can see the security of Nato members and the Alliance at threat, particularly from Russia, but also from our other adversaries, this is not the time to destabilise Nato and to undermine our collective security.

“We’re really clear about where we stand. We’re really clear with the United States about where we stand on Greenland.”

It comes as the government faces mounting criticism from its own MPs, who are increasingly urging Sir Keir to criticise the recent US actions.

In the Commons on Monday, Labour former minister Emily Thornberry, chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, argued the intervention in Venezuela “should be called out, not just by Britain, but by our Western allies”.

Labour MP Nadia Whittome dubbed the UK response “shameful”, while MP Steve Witherden accused Mr Trump of “American gangsterism” and said the government's response had been insufficient.

Sir Keir will meet with international leaders on Tuesday in Paris, where French president Emmanuel Macron will host about 30 allies of Ukraine for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

While the focus of the talks will be on keeping up momentum for the US-backed Ukraine peace deal, conversation is also likely to turn to Mr Trump’s action in Venezuela - with leaders expected to toe a fine line between maintaining US support for the Ukraine plan, and pushing back against the recent military action in Caracas.