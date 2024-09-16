Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “very worried” after another apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life.

The prime minister said he was “deeply troubled” by the events in the US and that violence had no part in politics.

On a trip to Rome he said: “I was very worried by the news about this attempt”.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said he was ‘very worried by the news’ of the assassination attempt against Donald Trump ( WPA Pool/Getty Images & Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

He added: “Obviously, there’s now an investigation going on so I won’t say much more about the details, but I think it is really important that we’re all very, very clear that violence has no part to play at all in any political process.”

He added that he was “deeply troubled” by the news of the shooting.

Earlier Reform leader Nigel Farage condemned as “truly appalling” “another attempt on Trump’s life”.

Mr Trump himself has also spoken of what officials are investigating as a second attempt on his life in just two months.

The FBI has said Mr Trump was the target of what "appears to be an attempted assassination" at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

The former president is safe and well, while authorities have a man in custody.

In a Truth Social post late on Sunday night, the Republican presidential candidate described the foiled shooting at his Trump International Golf Club as an “interesting day”.

He also praised the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies for doing an “incredible job” to protect him.

The suspect has been named as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58. The alleged gunman is believed to have criticised Trump on social media and expressed his willingness to “fight and die” in Ukraine.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has condemned as “truly appalling” “another attempt on Trump’s life” (Tejas Sandhu/PA) ( PA Wire )

Earlier this year Mr Trump survived an attempted assassination at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

A bloodied Mr Trump was rushed from the stage to a hospital and later said that a bullet had “pierced” his ear before he was dragged to the ground by Secret Service agents.

The suspected gunman was killed, while one person in the crowd died and two others were critically injured. At the time Mr Trump had been only minutes into his speech when shots rang out across the crowd.

Footage showed members of the public screaming and ducking for cover as secret service agents rushed the stage.

The sounds of what appeared to be gunfire continued as agents tended to Mr Trump before he got back up and pumped his fist to the crowd, mouthing the word “fight” before he was whisked to his motorcade to leave the venue.