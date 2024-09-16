✕ Close Related: Ukraine’s attack is only way to force Russia to negotiating table, Zelensky aide says

Vladimir Putin has expanded his military by tens of thousands after dozens were injured when a Russian glide bomb hit a high-rise building in northeastern Ukraine.

Mr Putin signed a decree increasing the overall size of the Russian armed forces by 180,000, bringing the total capacity to 2.39million people, Russia state news agency RIA reported.

It comes after at least 42 people were injured and one person was killed in a Russian aerial attack on a residential building in Kharkiv on Sunday.

Soon after the strike, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky again urged the West to allow his military to fire long-range US ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory.

“The only way to counter this terror is through a systemic solution—long-range capabilities to destroy Russian military aviation at its bases,” Zelensky said on X.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky’s air force shot down 53 out of 56 Russian drones launched overnight as one person was injured and five homes were damaged in Kyiv.

In Kursk, thousands of Russians have been ordered to evacuate the region within 9.3 miles of the Ukrainian border, the governor said.