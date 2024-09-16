Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin expands armed forces to 2.4m while Kharkiv faces deadly tower block strike
Zelensky says Western arms arriving too slowly, causing Ukrainian troops to suffer high losses on battlefield
Vladimir Putin has expanded his military by tens of thousands after dozens were injured when a Russian glide bomb hit a high-rise building in northeastern Ukraine.
Mr Putin signed a decree increasing the overall size of the Russian armed forces by 180,000, bringing the total capacity to 2.39million people, Russia state news agency RIA reported.
It comes after at least 42 people were injured and one person was killed in a Russian aerial attack on a residential building in Kharkiv on Sunday.
Soon after the strike, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky again urged the West to allow his military to fire long-range US ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory.
“The only way to counter this terror is through a systemic solution—long-range capabilities to destroy Russian military aviation at its bases,” Zelensky said on X.
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky’s air force shot down 53 out of 56 Russian drones launched overnight as one person was injured and five homes were damaged in Kyiv.
In Kursk, thousands of Russians have been ordered to evacuate the region within 9.3 miles of the Ukrainian border, the governor said.
On Sunday, a Russian glide bomb destroyed a high-rise building in northeastern Ukraine, killing a 94-year-old woman while injuring dozens more.
The 165kg guided-warhead, likely launched hundreds of miles away in Russia, blew out the windows of the five-storey building in Kharkiv as flames ripped through a number of floors.
The strike was the latest aerial attack carried about by Russian forces in Ukraine - in which roughly 5,000 civilians have been killed in the same way since February 2022.
For Volodymyr Zelensky, the only realistic solution to ending this death and destruction is by using Western long-range missiles to fire at military sites deep within Russia - something he has pleaded for over months.
“The only way to counter this terror is through a systemic solution – long-range capabilities to destroy Russian military aviation at its bases,” he said on Sunday.
If Washington was to give Kyiv the go-ahead to use the weapons, despite Vladimir Putin’s warning of war, what Russian targets could Ukraine hit? The Independent takes a look below.
Zelensky claimed the only way to counter Putin’s ‘terror’ is by using long-range missiles inside Russia
Russia launches strikes across Ukraine involving 50 drones as Kyiv’s troops face intense fighting in east
Ukraine fought off a massive Russian drone barrage across Ukraine – including Kyiv – in the latest aerial assault of Vladimir Putin’s 30-month-old invasion.
Volodymyr Zelensky’s air force shot down 53 out of 56 Russian droneslaunched overnight as one person was injured and five homes were damaged in the Kyiv region.
Air defence units destroyed nearly 20 drones that were heading towards Kyiv itself, the Ukrainian military said.
Russia evacuating some Kursk region border settlements, says governor
The governor of Russia’s Kursk region Alexei Smirnov on Monday ordered the evacuation of residents of all settlements in the province’s Rylsky and Khomutovsky districts situated within 15km (9.3 miles) of the Ukrainian border.
Kursk region has been the scene of bitter fighting since a Ukrainian incursion in early August seized territory along the frontier. Russian troops have in recent days made efforts to push Kyiv’s forces back.
Putin ‘expands military to 2.4m people’
Vladimir Putin has expanded his military by tens of thousands after dozens were injured when a Russian glide bomb hit a high-rise building in northeastern Ukraine.
Mr Putin signed a decree increasing the overall size of the Russian armed forces by 180,000, bringing the total capacity to 2.39million people, Russia state news agency RIA reported.
The last time the staffing level of the Armed Forces was increased was in December 2023. It was raised to 2,209,130 people, including 1,320,000 military personnel.
Editorial: Giving in to Putin’s blackmail now should not be an option
Giving in to Putin’s blackmail now should not be an option
Editorial: History teaches us that the only way to stop a dictator bent on territorial expansion is to stand up to them. Appeasement is not an option
