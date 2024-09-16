Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1726520451

Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin expands armed forces to 2.4m while Kharkiv faces deadly tower block strike

Zelensky says Western arms arriving too slowly, causing Ukrainian troops to suffer high losses on battlefield

Alexander Butler
Monday 16 September 2024 17:00
Comments
Close
Related: Ukraine’s attack is only way to force Russia to negotiating table, Zelensky aide says

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.

Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond

Head shot of Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Washington Bureau Chief

Vladimir Putin has expanded his military by tens of thousands after dozens were injured when a Russian glide bomb hit a high-rise building in northeastern Ukraine.

Mr Putin signed a decree increasing the overall size of the Russian armed forces by 180,000, bringing the total capacity to 2.39million people, Russia state news agency RIA reported.

It comes after at least 42 people were injured and one person was killed in a Russian aerial attack on a residential building in Kharkiv on Sunday.

Soon after the strike, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky again urged the West to allow his military to fire long-range US ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory.

“The only way to counter this terror is through a systemic solution—long-range capabilities to destroy Russian military aviation at its bases,” Zelensky said on X.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky’s air force shot down 53 out of 56 Russian drones launched overnight as one person was injured and five homes were damaged in Kyiv.

In Kursk, thousands of Russians have been ordered to evacuate the region within 9.3 miles of the Ukrainian border, the governor said.

Recommended
1726520451

Mapped: The Russian targets Ukraine could hit with long-range missiles

On Sunday, a Russian glide bomb destroyed a high-rise building in northeastern Ukraine, killing a 94-year-old woman while injuring dozens more.

The 165kg guided-warhead, likely launched hundreds of miles away in Russia, blew out the windows of the five-storey building in Kharkiv as flames ripped through a number of floors.

The strike was the latest aerial attack carried about by Russian forces in Ukraine - in which roughly 5,000 civilians have been killed in the same way since February 2022.

For Volodymyr Zelensky, the only realistic solution to ending this death and destruction is by using Western long-range missiles to fire at military sites deep within Russia - something he has pleaded for over months.

“The only way to counter this terror is through a systemic solution – long-range capabilities to destroy Russian military aviation at its bases,” he said on Sunday.

If Washington was to give Kyiv the go-ahead to use the weapons, despite Vladimir Putin’s warning of war, what Russian targets could Ukraine hit? The Independent takes a look below.

Mapped: The Russian targets Ukraine could hit with long-range missiles

Zelensky claimed the only way to counter Putin’s ‘terror’ is by using long-range missiles inside Russia

Alexander Butler16 September 2024 22:00
1726516851

Watch: Zelensky calls for long range missiles to be made available to fire into Russian bases

Zelensky calls for long range missiles to be made available to fire into Russian bases
Alexander Butler16 September 2024 21:00
1726513251

What is the Storm Shadow cruise missile? The British weapon banned from use in Russia by Ukrainian troops

What is the Storm Shadow cruise missile banned from use in Russia by Ukraine?

The missile carries a range of around 155 miles and is designed to evade detection despite flying low after being launched

Alexander Butler16 September 2024 20:00
1726509651

Comment: In sharing nuclear secrets with Iran, Putin may have crossed his own ‘red line’

In sharing nuclear secrets with Iran, Putin may have crossed his own ‘red line’

While his predecessors in the Soviet Union worried that sharing their bomb with rogue regimes could set them loose to cause havoc, the Russian president has indicated that he shares no such concerns, writes Mark Almond

Alexander Butler16 September 2024 19:00
1726506051

Navalny ally calls on West to invest in Russia’s next generation to beat Putin

Navalny ally calls on West to invest in Russia’s next generation to beat Putin

Exclusive: Leonid Volkov tells The Independent’s Tom Watling: ‘The vast majority of anti-Putin, anti-war, opposition-minded Russians are still inside the country, and they’re not changing their minds’

Alexander Butler16 September 2024 18:00
1726502451

Mapped: The Russian targets Ukraine could hit with long-range missiles

Alexander Butler16 September 2024 17:00
1726498501

Russia launches strikes across Ukraine involving 50 drones as Kyiv’s troops face intense fighting in east

Ukraine fought off a massive Russian drone barrage across Ukraine – including Kyiv – in the latest aerial assault of Vladimir Putin’s 30-month-old invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s air force shot down 53 out of 56 Russian droneslaunched overnight as one person was injured and five homes were damaged in the Kyiv region.

Air defence units destroyed nearly 20 drones that were heading towards Kyiv itself, the Ukrainian military said.

Alexander Butler16 September 2024 15:55
1726493451

Russia evacuating some Kursk region border settlements, says governor

The governor of Russia’s Kursk region Alexei Smirnov on Monday ordered the evacuation of residents of all settlements in the province’s Rylsky and Khomutovsky districts situated within 15km (9.3 miles) of the Ukrainian border.

Kursk region has been the scene of bitter fighting since a Ukrainian incursion in early August seized territory along the frontier. Russian troops have in recent days made efforts to push Kyiv’s forces back.

Alexander Butler16 September 2024 14:30
1726489341

Putin ‘expands military to 2.4m people’

Vladimir Putin has expanded his military by tens of thousands after dozens were injured when a Russian glide bomb hit a high-rise building in northeastern Ukraine.

Mr Putin signed a decree increasing the overall size of the Russian armed forces by 180,000, bringing the total capacity to 2.39million people, Russia state news agency RIA reported.

The last time the staffing level of the Armed Forces was increased was in December 2023. It was raised to 2,209,130 ​​people, including 1,320,000 military personnel. 

Alexander Butler16 September 2024 13:22
1726488051

Editorial: Giving in to Putin’s blackmail now should not be an option

Giving in to Putin’s blackmail now should not be an option

Editorial: History teaches us that the only way to stop a dictator bent on territorial expansion is to stand up to them. Appeasement is not an option

Alexander Butler16 September 2024 13:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in