Starmer latest: Streeting accused of orchestrating No 10 coup as embattled PM vows to fight on

Wes Streeting has been accused of orchestrating a coup against Sir Keir Starmer after claims emerged he talked to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar two days before Mr Sarwar called on the prime minister to resign.
Sources said the pair are thought to have discussed the current political situation in the Labour party, with many blaming the health secretary for Mr Sarwar’s intervention, according to the Telegraph.
As Cabinet ministers were ordered to declare their public support for Mr Starmer, Mr Streeting chose to reveal text messages exchanged with Lord Peter Mandelson in an attempt at damage control late on Monday.
A spokesperson for Mr Streeting said he “did not ask Anas to do this; he did not coordinate with Anas on this.”
They continued: “At the same time as Wes was in an interview saying that Keir needed a chance to set out his case and his plan, No10 was briefing that Wes had told Anas Sarwar to make his statement. This is the problem.”
It comes as Sir Keir told Labour MPs at a meeting on Monday evening he is “not prepared to walk away” from his mandate and would not resign.
The PM is fighting for his political survival after losing his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and director of communications Tim Allan within 24 hours of each other.
These are dark days for Keir Starmer, for Britain, and for democracy. If the prime minister resigns over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US, what will it tell us about the state we’re in? Even if Starmer stays and presses on, he will be a mortally wounded figure – and it will only be a matter of when, not if.
We are in a bad place as a country. Our governance is rotten; our political class is fragmenting before our eyes. Of course, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage will argue that this is not true, that it is merely a Labour problem – and one that their respective parties can resolve. But should we put our faith in a Conservative successor to Boris Johnson and Liz Truss? Or in someone who lied about Brexit and accepts money from donors with no obvious allegiance to this country?
Recap: Starmer says he won't resign and urges MPs to unite against Reform
Sir Keir Starmer held a meeting with the parliamentary Labour party on Monday in which he said he was “not prepared to walk away” from his mandate and his responsibilities as prime minister.
He urged his party to unite against Reform and said that he had “never lost a fight”.
It comes after several cabinet ministers backed his leadership after Scottish Labour leader called on him to resign after controversy surrounding the mention of Lord Peter Mandelson in the latest release of the Epstein files.
Mr Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, largely credited with Labour’s win at the last election and his director of communications Tim Allan resigned within 24 hours of each other.
MPs grilled the PM over his appointment of Matthew Doyle to the House of Lords.
The government is committed to release of all files pertaining to Lord Mandelson and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, said chief secretary to the prime minister, Darren Jones, in an address to the House of Commons on Monday.
Health secretary Wes Streeting chose to get ahead of any controversy by releasing his texts with Mandelson himself. He accused Israel of “war crimes” in the exchanges, said the government had no plan for economic growth and believed himself to be “toast” at the next general election.
A website named angelaforleader.co.uk was briefly published in January, prompting speculation that Angela Rayner could have been preparing for a bid for the Labour leadership, according to the Guardian.
Streeting publishes his texts to Mandelson, revealing criticism of Starmer’s government
Wes Streeting has published his private messages with disgraced former Labour peer Peter Mandelson, revealing his criticism of Keir Starmer’s government.
After days of speculation over his political relationship and friendship with Lord Mandelson, Mr Streeting passed his text messages to Sky News in a bid to clear the air.
Starmer: 'I'm not prepared to walk away'
The prime minister has said that he will not resign after mounting pressure to step down.
“I have had my detractors every step along the way, and I've got them now,” he told a meeting of the parliamentary Labour party on Monday.
“Detractors that don't want a Labour government at all, and certainly not one to succeed.
“But I'll tell you this, after having fought so hard for the chance to change our country, I'm not prepared to walk away from my mandate and my responsibility to my country, or to plunge us into chaos, as others have done.”
Sarwar reveals he spoke to Starmer about resignation: 'We disagreed'
In a last-minute news conference Scottish leader Anas Sarwar said he felt compelled to do what was right for Scotland in calling on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign.
“The situation in Downing Street is not good enough,” he said. “There have been too many mistakes. They promised they were going to be different, but too much has happened.”
He confirmed he spoke to Mr Starmer earlier today, adding: “It's safe to say that he and I disagreed.”
Scottish leader Sarwar says it was 'painful' decision to call on 'friend' Starmer to resign
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has shared that it was a “painful” decision to call on Keir Starmer to resign.
“There is probably no one in Scottish politics that’s had a better relationship with Keir Starmer or a closer friendship with Keir Starmer than I have,” he told reporters on Monday afternoon.
Mr Sarwar said of Starmer: “He is someone that I have campaigned alongside, worked alongside for the last five years in my role as leader, someone that I campaigned ferociously for to make sure we could get rid of a Tory government, and someone who I have supported in the last 18 months.
“So does this cause me personal hurt and pain? Of course, it does.”
Government 'committed to publishing all relevant documents' says PM chief secretary
The UK government has reiterated its commitment to release all of the remaining files associated with disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, but did not give a deadline for their release.
“The government is committed to publishing all relevant documents in line with the motion agreed by the House, and is working at pace to do so,” chief secretary to the prime minister, Darren Jones, told the House of Commons on Monday.
He said the government is dedicated to being “transparent as soon as possible and in full compliance with the motion.”
He added: “The Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Secretary to liaise with the Intelligence and Security Committee, and I will ensure that the House is kept updated on this work.”
Highlights from Starmer's Labour meeting on Monday
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
No 10 would not confirm whether Prime Minister Keir Starmer had talked to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar after he called on him to resign.
Mr Starmer’s demeanour was “incredibly determined” at the meeting in the face of the mounting pressure to step down.
During the address, MPs urged the party to unite behind the PM’s leadership and rejected the idea of turning inwards, which would only help the Tories and Reform.
The Prime Minister said he took full responsibility for appointing Mandelson and that it was wrong.
'McChicken Coup' orchestrated by Streeting, say sources
Sources say that several politicians and government employees blame health secretary Wes Streeting for Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s call for Sir Keir Starmer to resign, according to the Telegraph.
“Everyone from the PM down to the most junior bag carrier knows who was behind the McChicken Coup,” said one source, referring to an alleged plot to use Morgan McSweeney’s resignation as an opportunity. “And his name rhymes with Les Weeting.”
Another added: “Today’s events were so clearly manipulated and co-ordinated by the Wes Streeting campaign, but they catastrophically failed when he bottled it [by not resigning too].“
“He doesn’t have the kind of support he thinks he does and today proves it, not least because of his very close and long-standing relationship with Peter Mandelson.”
Mr Streeting’s team have vehemently denied the claims.
