Starmer latest: Scottish Labour leader to demand PM resign over Mandelson-Epstein scandal

Morgan McSweeney: The rise and fall of Sir Keir Starmer’s right-hand man

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is expected to call for Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation on Monday in what could be the deciding factor for the prime minister’s premiership.

Mr Sarwar has arranged a press conference in Glasgow at 2.30pm today, after previously saying that Lord Mandelson "should never even have been considered to be the ambassador the US.”

It follows an announcement from Sir Keir Starmer on Monday that he would not be resigning as prime minister and will be “concentrating on the job in hand”, Downing Street has said, as the fallout from the Lord Mandelson scandal continued into Monday with the quitting of another key figure at No 10.

At lunchtime on Monday, the prime minister’s official spokesman said Sir Keir’s mood this morning was “upbeat” and “confident” despite the stepping down of Downing Street communications chief Tim Allan just hours before.

The decision by Mr Allan, who said he wanted to allow a new no 10 team to be built, followed the resignation of chief of staff Morgan McSweeney on Sunday over his role in the appointment of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador.

The departures come amid growing pressure on Sir Keir, who is battling to save his career while facing severe criticism over his judgement and handling of the Lord Mandelson scandal.