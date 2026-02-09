Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar to call on Keir Starmer to resign

Mr Sarwar is the most senior Labour politician to call for Sir Keir to go in the wake of the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.

Anas Sarwar, left, is to call on the Prime Minister to quit (PA)
Anas Sarwar, left, is to call on the Prime Minister to quit (PA) (PA Archive)

Sir Keir Starmer should quit, the leader of Scottish Labour will demand in a blow to the Prime Minister’s fragile authority.

Anas Sarwar will use a press conference to call for Sir Keir to quit as Labour leader as the Prime Minister battles to remain in No 10.

The Prime Minister’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and communications chief Tim Allan have quit in the wake of the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.

Mr Sarwar is the most senior Labour politician to call for Sir Keir to go, perhaps conscious of the task facing Scottish Labour in May’s Holyrood elections.

Downing Street insisted on Monday that Sir Keir would not resign and was “concentrating on the job in hand”.

