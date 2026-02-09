Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar to call on Keir Starmer to resign
Mr Sarwar is the most senior Labour politician to call for Sir Keir to go in the wake of the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.
Sir Keir Starmer should quit, the leader of Scottish Labour will demand in a blow to the Prime Minister’s fragile authority.
Anas Sarwar will use a press conference to call for Sir Keir to quit as Labour leader as the Prime Minister battles to remain in No 10.
The Prime Minister’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and communications chief Tim Allan have quit in the wake of the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.
Mr Sarwar is the most senior Labour politician to call for Sir Keir to go, perhaps conscious of the task facing Scottish Labour in May’s Holyrood elections.
Downing Street insisted on Monday that Sir Keir would not resign and was “concentrating on the job in hand”.
