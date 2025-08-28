Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the old saying goes: “Once is an accident; twice is unlucky; but three times is a pattern."

Nin Pandit, who was the principal private secretary in No 10 and ran the prime minister’s team, was not a household name by any means, but nevertheless she was an important cog in Sir Keir Starmer’s Downing Street operation.

The departure happened while the prime minister was away on holiday in what might be a poor attempt at keeping his fingerprints off it, but her sudden departure has underlined a growing sense of dysfunction at the core of this Labour government.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Toby Melville/PA) ( PA Wire )

After all, this is now the third senior figure in Starmer’s inner circle to effectively be shown the exit door in less than a year.

In October last year Sue (now Baroness) Gray was forced out in what appeared to be a power struggle with her replacement Morgan McSweeney.

McSweeney had been responsible in many ways for Sir Keir becoming leader as part of the efforts to transform Labour after the Jeremy Corbyn years. He ran the rebuilding of the party, the general election campaign and since forcing out Gray has had an iron grip on the operation.

The second departure came in March, when director of communications Matt Doyle was unceremoniously ousted after what can charitably be described as an underperforming communications and media operation at the heart of the government.

Now just six months later, Pandit becomes the third casualty of a top team which is still not firing on all cylinders.

There are a number of issues here. First, is that Starmer has a loyalty problem.

He tends to stick by those who worked with him previously and give them the top jobs, even if they are not capable of fulfilling them.

This was widely believed to be the case with Mr Doyle, whose operation at times just seemed overwhelmed by the enormity of the realities of government.

Baroness Gray was different. She had been brought in because Starmer believed she would be able to get their agenda through government as a highly regarded and experienced former civil servant who knew about the inner levers of power in Whitehall.

open image in gallery Downing Street chief of staff Morgan McSweeney (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

When she failed to deliver, she became an obvious and easy target for what amounted to a sacking to allow for a much needed change of direction.

Ironically, Ms Pandit was part of that change of direction and appointed in the same press release which signalled Gray’s departure.

She was a McSweeney appointment aimed at bringing organisation and focus into the operation.

The fact though that the criticisms have only increased and Mr McSweeney’s sacking has been at the top of a list of rebellious Labour MPs leading up to the summer meant that somebody else needed to go.

The real question is: Who is this protecting?

Someone has had to carry the can for continued perceived failures, bad poll ratings, an unsettled parliamentary party, and a government struggling to deal with a growing economic crisis and the continuing migrant crisis.

All the time though Nigel Farage and Reform appear to be stalking Labour in their old heartlands as this week proved when Nigel Farage was at the centre of almost every single political story while the PM was on holiday.

The problem though is that the departure only points to weakness and dysfunction. The loss of Pandit is not going to change the dire political narrative that has hung around this government like a bad stench.