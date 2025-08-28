Starmer to ‘replace third top aide in less than a year’ in latest Downing Street reset
Amid questions over the direction of government and mounting criticism over its handling of the migrant crisis, Nin Pandit’s reported departure has triggered speculation the prime minister is attempting to conduct yet another reset within Downing Street
Sir Keir Starmer is said to be replacing the top civil servant in his Downing Street office – the third senior staff member to be let go in less than a year.
Nin Pandit, who is the principal private secretary in No 10 and runs the PM’s team, has only been in the role for ten months.
Her reported departure comes after chief of staff Sue Gray was forced out in October, while Matthew Doyle – the previous director of comms for Sir Keir – stood down in March.
Serving as the principal private secretary (PPS) to the prime minister is one of the most significant roles in the civil service, acting as gatekeeper between the PM and the official government machine, controlling the flow of information to the prime minister and shaping their diary.
People often hold that role before running major government departments or running the civil service in its entirety.
Ms Gray was sacked as chief of staff last year after losing a power struggle with election strategist Morgan McSweeney, following a difficult start to government plagued by infighting and a row over freebies.
Mr Doyle departed earlier this year as the PM sought to reshuffle his top team of advisers following complaints that he had failed to get his message across on thorny issues like the ditching of winter fuel payments.
And now, amid further questions over the direction of government and mounting criticism over its handling of the migrant crisis, Ms Pandit’s departure - reported by the BBC - has triggered speculation the PM is attempting to conduct another reset within Downing Street.
He is also expected to reshuffle his junior ministers when parliament returns in September.
When Ms Pandit was appointed, it was announced by No 10 in the same press release that marked the departure of Ms Gray.
Sources told the BBC that the prime minister had doubts over Ms Pandit’s effectiveness in the role. But No 10 insisted to the broadcaster that Sir Keir maintained confidence in her.
Ms Pandit worked previously as the director of the Downing Street Policy Unit from November 2022. Prior to that she led the No10 Delivery Unit’s health and social care team.
She is expected to take up another role within government.
Downing Street declined to comment when approached by The Independent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments