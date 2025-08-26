Russia being ‘disrespectful’ to Ukraine peace process, Downing Street says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia has been accused of being “disrespectful” to the peace process in its war with Ukraine, with the Government saying it is dragging its feet over talks.

Downing Street said Vladimir Putin was blatantly stalling progress, less than a fortnight since the Russian president met with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with European leaders, met Mr Trump in Washington days after the Alaska meeting to get an update on the talks.

“I think Russia cannot be more blatant about dragging its feet, and stalling the peace talks,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“Ukraine has long been clear it’s willing to enter the… peace talks.

“But we continue to see Russia and President Putin prevaricate, these unrealistic asks and delaying tactics to ensure these bilaterals aren’t going ahead.”

Since the meetings in Alaska and the US capital, Russia has said there are no plans for a direct meeting between Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin.

The country’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told NBC last week: “There is no meeting planned.”

Mr Lavrov had said the two would meet – but only after key issues have been agreed by officials.

Russia has continued to launch drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, including hitting an electronics plant last week.

Nearly 150 miners had to be rescued in Donetsk after shelling on Tuesday.

No 10 said Mr Putin is using “unrealistic asks and delaying tactics” to “ensure that these bilateral talks aren’t going ahead”.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said it was “disrespectful to President Trump’s peace efforts”.

He continued: “It’s another example of Russian disregard for any sort of peace deal.”

The Government repeated that the coalition of the willing, including the UK, would be willing to send troops to enforce any peace deal.

It comes nearly a week after the head of Britain’s armed forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, met with Nato counterparts in Washington to discuss military options to secure peace.

Admiral Radakin travelled to Ukraine on Tuesday to meet Mr Zelensky and introduce his successor as chief of the defence staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton.

In a post on social media, the Ukrainian president said the men discussed further support for Kyiv and diplomatic efforts to end the war, including recent talks on security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire.

“The UK will be ready to put troops on the ground following the cessation of hostilities to support multinational Ukraine support for recovery,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“The military planning around all of that is ongoing.

“There were talks yesterday, tactical discussions around logistics and movement of military supplies etcetera, we continue to have those discussions.”

He added: “We’re now focused on building a force that’s able to flex to the requirements of any peace deal.”