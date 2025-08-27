Farage rows back on plan to deport women and children as part of migration crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has rowed back on plans to deport women and children as part of Reform UK’s plan to tackle illegal migration.

The Reform leader unveiled plans on Tuesday to detain and deport up to 600,000 people with no right to be in the UK, including anyone who arrived in Britain after crossing the Channel in a small boat.

Asked whether this would include women and children, Mr Farage said: “Yes, women and children, everybody on arrival, will be detained.”

Mr Farage was questioned during a press conference in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

While Mr Farage said he accepted that “how we deal with children is a much more complicated and difficult issue” - and acknowledged that those protesting across the UK were not doing so “because of the few children coming” - the Reform leader said the “only way we will stop the boats is by detaining and deporting absolutely anyone” who crosses the Channel.

“If you come to the UK illegally, you will be detained and deported and never, ever allowed to stay, period. That is our big message from today”, he added.

Meanwhile, senior Reform figure Zia Yusuf said “phase one” would focus on adults and unaccompanied children would be sent back “towards the latter half of that five years”.

But on Wednesday, Mr Farage insisted at a press conference in Broxburn, West Lothian that he had been “very, very clear” that the party was focused on “illegal males” and “not even discussing women and children at this stage”.

He added: “The news reports that said that after my conference yesterday were wrong. Wrong, wrong, wrong.”

Asked whether this meant women and children would be “exempt”, he said: “I didn’t say exempt forever, but at this stage it’s not part of our plan for the next five years.”

His earlier comments were met with condemnation from charities who accused Mr Farage of “dehumanising people who have fled war and persecution”.

The Lib Dems said Reform planned to “rip up human rights laws”, and a Labour minister described the plans as “unworkable gimmicks”.

Meanwhile, Care4Calais’s chief executive Steve Smith said the majority of people “don’t want to see women and children placed in detention centres, denied their rights to safety”.

Reform UK has pledged to scale up detention capacity for asylum seekers to 24,000 and bring forward legislation to make everyone who arrives illegally ineligible for asylum.

The party claims their plans – which would require the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and replace the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights – will cost £10bn to implement but save £7bn currently spent on illegal migration during the first five years.

But an analysis by The Independent, based on the latest cost estimates, found that it could mean spending £6.3bn each year on deportation flights alone and £3.6bn a year on converting detention facilities, as well as the unknown costs of a deal with third-party countries that agree to take in migrants deported from the UK.

Reform’s plans would also see Mr Farage attempt to strike returns deals with Iran and Taliban-governed Afghanistan.

Labour has so far focused its criticism on the practicality of the proposals, with Downing Street refusing to rule out seeking return agreements with autocratic regimes.

On Wednesday, Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds declined to criticise Mr Farage for describing small boat crossings as an “invasion”.

He told an event in Westminster hosted by The Spectator magazine: “We can all talk about language, but I don’t think it is about particular words we want to use, or particular slogans we want to use, or indeed about offering empty solutions, which is what Nigel Farage was doing yesterday, that’s going to solve this.”

In his own press conference, Mr Farage said it was “really interesting” that “people aren’t questioning the need for something radical to be done”, pointing out that Sir Keir Starmer “hasn’t attacked me on the idea that we should be deporting people that come illegally”.

The government’s reluctance to question Mr Farage’s language around the issue has brought criticism from some figures on the left, including Independent MP Diane Abbott.

Ms Abbott, who lost the Labour whip for the second time in July, said it was “unsurprising” and accused the prime minister of “trying to copy Farage all summer”.