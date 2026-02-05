Starmer-Mandelson latest: PM in peril as anger grows among Labour MPs over Epstein scandal
Angela Rayner is one of many Labour backbenchers to rally against Sir Keir Starmer in the wake of the scandal
Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership is under growing pressure from Labour MPs, angry at his decision to approve the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson to the role of US ambassador despite knowing about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
“It’s just indefensible,” said one backbencher. “They knew all about Peter’s relationship with Epstein but gave him the job anyway.”
“It’s like Chris Pincher on steroids,” they added, referring to the scandal that eventually brought down Boris Johnson. “The moment Keir admitted it then that was it – it’s over.”
Starmer said that the Labour peer had “lied repeatedly” about the extent of the relationship, while No10 tried to control the release of potentially explosive documents, which provide insight into how the decision was made.
Sir Keir faced a backlash from his own backbenches, including his former deputy Angela Rayner, and has now been forced into a humiliating climbdown.
One MP warned: “Trust is finite. I’m personally not sure I could trust myself to back the prime minister in a confidence vote.”
Lord Mandelson officially retired from the Lords after files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) last Friday appear to show he leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour administration.
Cabinet minister blames vetting process for failure to flag true links to Epstein
Steve Reed blamed the vetting process for failing to flag up the extent of Lord Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein before his appointment to the US ambassadorship.
The Cabinet minister told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The fault is with a long-established process that was gone through in the same way that it would have been for any other appointment of this kind, and it predates the arrival of this Government.
"Clearly, we need to look at that vetting process.
"But decisions can only be taken on the basis of the information available at the time, and Mandelson lied and covered up the extent of his relationship.
"He made out the relationship was over and that it had barely ever existed.
"We now know that was not the case, but the decision was taken at the time on the basis of Mandelson's experience as the former EU trade commissioner and UK business secretary.
"This information, had it have been known, would have ruled him out completely."
'A liar is going to lie': Steve Reed
Sir Keir Starmer believed Lord Peter Mandelson when he made out his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein "was next to nothing," Steve Reed has said.
"You're only as good as the information you receive," the Cabinet minister told LBC Radio.
"Mandelson made out that relationship barely existed, that they hardly knew each other.
"There was a vetting process that included the security forces as well, and they flagged up no additional concerns...
"A liar is going to lie."
Mr Reed said the government wants to publish documents that show "what the Prime Minister saw when Peter Mandelson lied to him" before his appointment as ambassador to Washington "as quickly as possible".
"We need to look at the documents that will show the extent to which Peter Mandelson was lying," he said.
Morgan McSweeney ‘safe in his job’, says minister
A government minister has insisted Sir Keir Starmer’s controversial chief of staff Morgan McSweeney will not be sacked.
Mr McSweeney is said to have pushed for Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador and has been accused of bringing the former peer back into the heart of government and the Labour Party.
But when asked if Mr McSweeney is safe in his job, housing secretary Steve Reed told Sky News: “Yes, of course he is.”
He said: “The person at fault here is not the prime minister or his team, it is Peter Mandelson who lied manipulated and deceived everybody, including the media, actually, because he was on the media an awful lot as well. He conned everybody.”
Minister insists Starmer’s position is secure despite growing questions over his judgement
Housing secretary Steve Reed has insisted Sir Keir Starmer’s position as prime minister is secure - despite his leadership being under growing pressure from Labour MPs.
But asked if Sir Keir’s position was secure, Mr Reed said: “Of course it is.”
“What's gone on here is that Peter Mandelson, we now know, lied absolutely to everybody,” he told the BBC.
“He lied about his relationship, the depth of it, the extent of it, with Jeffrey Epstein. He made out it was pretty much nothing….but as soon as the prime minister found out the truth, he acted with decisiveness and integrity, and he sacked Peter Mandelson as the US ambassador.”
Mandelson 'lied, manipulated and deceived everybody', says minister
Lord Peter Mandelson “conned everybody,” Cabinet minister Steve Reed insisted as he sought to stress the Prime Minister and his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney were not “at fault”.
The Housing Secretary – a loyalist of Sir Keir Starmer – told Sky News: “The person at fault here is not the Prime Minister or his team.
“It is Peter Mandelson who lied, manipulated and deceived everybody, including the media, actually, because he was on the media an awful lot as well. He conned everybody.
“What matters is what you do when you find out what’s gone wrong. And the Prime Minister couldn’t have been more decisive. He sacked Peter Manson at 5am in the morning as US ambassador months ago.”
Mr Reed said he felt like he had “been punched in the stomach” when he found out about Lord Mandelson’s dealings with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein from the documents released by US authorities.
'It's over', says on MP as pressure grows on Starmer
The mood among Labour MPs has increasingly darkened since Sir Keir Starmer admitted during PMQs that they had been aware of Mandelson’s friendship with the convicted paedophile when appointing him to the Washington job.
“It’s just indefensible,” said one backbencher. “They knew all about Peter’s relationship with Epstein but gave him the job anyway.
“It’s like Chris Pincher on steroids,” they told The Guardian, referring to the scandal that eventually brought down Boris Johnson. “The moment Keir admitted it then that was it – it’s over.”
Another former minister said: “We were meant to be the ones who didn’t do this stuff. It’s time for a fresh start, the sooner the better.”
Mandelson had tried to secure Russian visa for Epstein
The files also suggest that Lord Mandelson tried to secure a Russian visa for Epstein, with an email exchange showing Epstein asked how he could get a visa, to which Lord Mandelson responds that “Ben can get visas thru OD”.
This is thought to refer to Benjamin Wegg-Prosser, the co-founder of Lord Mandelson’s lobbying firm Global Counsel, and Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.
Mr Deripaska hit the headlines in the UK in 2008 when it emerged he had hosted then shadow chancellor George Osborne and then European trade commissioner Lord Mandelson on his superyacht off Corfu.
Scandal could mark end of Starmer's premiership, says Labour peer
Labour peer Lord John Hutton, who served as a Cabinet minister under Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, said he thought the handling of the scandal could mark the end of the Sir Keir’s time in office.
He told LBC it is “clearly” the end of Lord Mandelson’s career, but added that “it could well mark the end of the Prime Minister’s time in office”.
He said he expected Labour MPs would be having some “very serious reflections” on the direction of government and cast doubt on whether sacking chief of staff Morgan McSweeney would be enough to fix the troubles facing Sir Keir.
He added: “I don’t think the Prime Minister can be rescued by an avalanche of new parliamentary aides or aides in No 10. I think the change has got to come from the very top, not from the other ranks of the Government.
“And I don’t know whether that change is possible tonight. It doesn’t really look to me like it is.”
Watch: Alistair Campbell says Peter Mandelson was 'drawn to the wealthy crowd' amid Epstein files release
Recap: How will the Mandelson files be release?
A Cabinet Officer minister has set out how documents relating to Lord Peter Mandelson will be released to the Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC).
Chris Ward said: “Release of information will be done, either through the Cabinet Secretary working with independent lawyers, or if the material is deemed to be potentially conflicting with national security or foreign relations, it will be handed to the ISC, who are independent. They can make the decision.
He added: “There will not be political involvement for ministers.
“There will not be political involvement from Number 10 in this process – this is the cabinet secretary and the ISC working with lawyers on it.”
He said some documents could touch on sensitive issues, including foreign intelligence and trade.
