Labour peer Lord Alli is under investigation over “alleged non-registration of interests” leading to a possible breach of the members’ code of conduct.

The fashion mogul, who has been at the centre of a row over donations accepted by Sir Keir Starmer, is being probed by the Lord’s commissioners.

It comes as James Cleverly issued an apology to members of the Tory party following the party’s brutal election defeat in July, urging the party to avoid complacency, warning against “wallowing in self-pity” after Labour’s landslide victory.

The former home secretary told Tories to be “more normal” and “sell Conservatism with a smile”, as he made his leadership bid at the party’s conference.

Kemi Badenoch promised to make “Sir Keir Starmer sweat, Angie uncomfortable, and make Rachel wriggle” if she becomes the new Tory leader while also attacking her own government for its record on net zero targets.

Tory rival Robert Jenrick used his speech to target “mass migration” promising to set a new net zero target and leave the ECHR to “finish what Brexit started”.

During his pitch, Tom Tugendhat called for Thatcher-style revolution for a “free economy” and blamed bureaucrats for failings in the NHS, warning the health service is “not the envy of the world”.