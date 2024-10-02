UK politics live: Starmer ally Lord Alli faces interests probe, as Cleverly asks Tories ‘be normal’
Interests probe into Labour peer Lord Alli announced by Lord’s Commissioner
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Labour peer Lord Alli is under investigation over “alleged non-registration of interests” leading to a possible breach of the members’ code of conduct.
The fashion mogul, who has been at the centre of a row over donations accepted by Sir Keir Starmer, is being probed by the Lord’s commissioners.
It comes as James Cleverly issued an apology to members of the Tory party following the party’s brutal election defeat in July, urging the party to avoid complacency, warning against “wallowing in self-pity” after Labour’s landslide victory.
The former home secretary told Tories to be “more normal” and “sell Conservatism with a smile”, as he made his leadership bid at the party’s conference.
Kemi Badenoch promised to make “Sir Keir Starmer sweat, Angie uncomfortable, and make Rachel wriggle” if she becomes the new Tory leader while also attacking her own government for its record on net zero targets.
Tory rival Robert Jenrick used his speech to target “mass migration” promising to set a new net zero target and leave the ECHR to “finish what Brexit started”.
During his pitch, Tom Tugendhat called for Thatcher-style revolution for a “free economy” and blamed bureaucrats for failings in the NHS, warning the health service is “not the envy of the world”.
Breaking: Lord Alli under investigation over ‘alleged non-registration of interests'
Labour peer Lord Alli is under investigation over “alleged non-registration of interests” leading to a possible breach of the members’ code of conduct.
The fashion mogul, who has been at the centre of a row over donations accepted by Sir Keir Starmer, is being probed by the Lord’s commissioners.
In the first controversy to hit Sir Keir’s new government, questions have been raised over Lord Alli – the business executive who has donated some £700,000 to the party over the past two decades – being handed a Downing Street pass.
ICYMI: Cleverly refuses to disown Truss tax chaos three times
Tory leadership contender James Cleverly refused three times to disown the economic chaos which took place under Liz Truss’ leadership after his plan to scrap stamp duty on house sales was likened to policies introduced by the former prime minister.
The pledge, which he said would cost £10 billion, was compared in a radio interview to the disastrous tax cuts introduced by Ms Truss’ government.
Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has the full story:
Cleverly refuses to disown Truss tax chaos three times
The Tory leadership contender declined to distance himself from Liz Truss’ disastrous economic policies
Conservative MP slams Jenrick’s ‘lazy, mendacious, simplistic’ speech
Your Tory Party conference questions answered by John Rentoul
This year’s Conservative Party conference in Birmingham provides a pivotal moment for reflection and debate.
It stands in stark contrast to the 2023 gathering, when Rishi Sunak’s government made a series of last-minute policy announcements, including offshoring prisoners, cutting civil servants, and controversially scrapping HS2.
As the conference unfolds, our chief political commentator John Rentoul has been answering your burning questions on the leadership contest, the fallout from the election defeat, and more.
Former cabinet minister endorses Kemi Badenoch
David Davis has backed Tory leader wannabe Kemi Badenoch following her speech at the Conservative Party conference.
The former cabinet minister and leadership contender said the party needs a leader who can “overpower the weak and ineffective Keir Starmer” and deliver a “real prospect of victory at the next election”.
Mr Davis added: “In terms of intellectual capacity, idealism, common sense and courage, I think Kemi offers our Party and our country the very best chance for the future, and I will be voting for her to lead us into the next election.”
ICYMI: Kemi Badenoch says Britain must not be ‘a sponge for migrants’
Kemi Badenoch has made it clear she wants to clamp down on migration to the UK, claiming that many use Britain as “a sponge”.
The former favourite for the Tory leadership contest has seen her challenge drop off in recent days, with ex-immigration minister Robert Jenrick appearing to be in the driving seat during the Tory conference in Birmingham.
Our political editor David Maddox has the full story below:
Kemi Badenoch says Britain must not be ‘a sponge for migrants’
Badenoch takes hard line stance on migration to try to get leadership challenge back on track
In pictures: Tory leadership candidates end conference speeches
Badenoch refuses to take questions from the media
Kemi Badenoch refused to take questions from the media after her speech, Millie Cooke reports from the conference.
While the three other candidates all spoke to journalists after their conference addresses, Ms Badenoch instead sent out four of her supporting MPs to take questions from the press.
Asked repeatedly where the former business secretary was, and why she wasn’t speaking to the press, Badenoch-backer Chris Philp said she had already done “lots of interviews with journalists”.
The Tory leadership contender was mobbed by reporters as she left the conference centre but still refused to answer questions.
Starmer vows to put UK-EU relationship back on ‘stable, positive footing'
Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to put the UK-EU relationship back on a “stable, positive footing” as he met European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.
The Prime Minister said: “I firmly believe that the British public want to return to pragmatic, sensible leadership when it comes to dealing with our closest neighbours, to make Brexit work and to deliver in their interests, to find ways to boost economic growth, strengthen our security and tackle shared challenges like irregular migration and climate change.”
He added that “in dangerous times we have a duty to work together to preserve stability and security,” referring to the crisis in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.
Sir Keir said: “We are determined to put this relationship back on a stable, positive footing that I think we all want to see.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments