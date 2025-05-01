Fresh blow for Starmer as Labour grandee hits out at government on immigration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has been dealt a fresh blow as a second Labour grandee hit out at the party’s policies as polls opened in the local elections.

After Sir Tony Blair criticised western governments for failing to do enough to tackle climate change earlier this week, former education secretary Alan Johnson warned Britain’s world class universities are “under threat” as Labour plans a crackdown on immigration.

Mr Johnson said the higher education sector is facing a “worrying” situation and urged ministers not to “make the mistake” of trying to cut net migration with measures that could “ruin or close” universities.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “They need to recognise that we have world class universities, and they are under threat for a variety of reasons.

“If they don't grasp this, if they make the mistake of believing that the way to solve the migration problem is to ruin our universities and close some of them - that's how stark this is - they will be making a very big mistake.”

With Nigel Farage’s Reform UK posing a growing threat to Labour, Sir Keir and home secretary Yvette Cooper are poised to unveil a white paper within weeks on how the party plans to bring down net migration.

The plans are expected to make it harder for foreign students coming to the UK to stay in Britain after net migration hit a record high of 900,000 in 2023.

Mr Johnson’s warning to Labour comes after criticism of world leaders’ approaches to net zero by Sir Tony’s think tank, The Tony Blair Institute (TBI).

In what was seen as an attack on Labour and energy secretary Ed Miliband, Sir Tony called for the government to invest more in carbon capture, which sees carbon removed from the air; to allow fossil fuels to continue to be used; to make greater use of technology, including artificial intelligence; and to oversee a rollout of nuclear power.

The former PM claimed that voters “feel they’re being asked to make financial sacrifices and changes in lifestyle when they know that their impact on global emissions is minimal”.

After tense phone calls between No10 and TBI, the former PM clarified that his remarks were not a criticism of the government or Mr Miliband and that he supports Labour’s approach on net zero.

In another setback for the PM as voters take to the polls, the boss of one of Britain’s biggest unions has lashed out at Labour’s net zero policies.

Sharon Graham warned ministers not to throw workers “on the scrapheap” in a bid to cut emissions.

The Unite general secretary said there has been no "investment" towards reaching net zero "and also secure jobs".

She told Times Radio: “Workers want net zero, my members have no problem with net zero. The problem that we've got is that there is no investment currently about how we get to that and also secure jobs."

She pointed to developments at Grangemouth, in which the site has ceased as an oil refinery and added: "The problem is that the jobs part of this is not being discussed.

"There hasn't been one single thing done so far that I can see in terms of investments on wind manufacture, in terms of investments into areas like sustainable air fuel [...], all of those things have not happened, and you cannot just plough on regardless and throw all of these workers on the scrapheap."