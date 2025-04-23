Robert Jenrick hints at Tory-Reform pact with promise to ‘unite the right’
Robert Jenrick said ‘one way or another’ he will end the division between Reform and the Tories on the right of British politics
Robert Jenrick has vowed to “unite the right” ahead of the next general election, hinting at an electoral pact between the Conservatives and Reform UK.
The senior Tory, seen as a leadership contender waiting to replace Kemi Badenoch, said “one way or another” he is determined to form a coalition between the parties.
Speaking to a group of students in March, he said his worry is that Reform UK “becomes a permanent or semi-permanent fixture on the British political scene”.
“If that is the case, and I am trying to do everything I can to stop that being the case, then life becomes a lot harder for us, because the right is not united,” Mr Jenrick added.
In a secret recording of his remarks, revealed by Sky News, he said: “You head towards a general election where the nightmare scenario is that Keir Starmer sails in through the middle as a result of the two parties not being united.
“I don’t know about you, I am not prepared for that to happen. I want the right to be united, and one way or another I am determined to do that.”
The remarks were revealed just over a week before voters go to the polls for what looks set to be a disastrous set of local elections for the Conservatives. With Nigel Farage’s Reform having established a consistent lead over Labour and the Tories in the polls, Ms Badenoch’s party is set to suffer devastating losses in next Thursday’s contests.
It is Ms Badenoch’s first electoral test since succeeding Rishi Sunak, and will only fuel speculation she does not have a long future as Tory leader.
Responding to the recording, Labour called on Ms Badenoch to “come clean” as to whether she backs her shadow justice secretary’s plans to form a coalition on the right of British politics.
Labour chairman Ellie Reeves said: “If she disagrees with Robert Jenrick, how can her leadership have any credibility whilst he remains in her Shadow Cabinet?
“We know Kemi Badenoch has opened the door to deals with Reform at a local level, which Labour has categorically ruled out and now Robert Jenrick has let the cat out the bag.
“Between the Tories who decimated the NHS and Reform who want to make people pay for routine treatments, it’s a recipe for chaos and would be a disaster for Britain.”
The Liberal Democrats called for Mr Jenrick to be sacked, adding that “anything less would show she’s either too weak or that she agrees”.
Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “The cat is out of the bag, senior Conservatives are plotting a grubby election deal with Nigel Farage.”
