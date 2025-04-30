Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Tony Blair has performed a dramatic U-turn following his attack on the government’s net zero policies as the row threatened to derail Labour policies.

The former prime minister had warned that energy secretary Ed Miliband’s eco policies and their push towards renewable energy were wrong because voters know the financial and lifestyle sacrifices needed to meet government pledges will have virtually no impact on climate change.

His criticism in a foreword of a report for his Tony Blair Institute (TBI) fuelled fury over high energy costs exacerbating the cost of living crisis and damaging economic growth by piling on costs of businesses and manufacturers.

But in a reversal on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the TBI insisted that Sir Tony supports the current government’s policies.

The spokeswoman said: “The TBI report is clear: we must prioritise technologies which capture carbon, place a bigger emphasis on protecting and enhancing nature, and develop new nuclear power, smart grids, and a new system of financing existing renewable solutions in developing economies. The UK government is already pursuing these, and their approach is the right one.”

She added: “The report is clear we support the government's 2050 net zero targets, to give certainty to the investors and innovators who can develop these new solutions and make them deployable.”

open image in gallery Sir Tony Blair said any strategy that limits fossil fuels in the short term is ‘doomed to fail’ (PA) ( PA Wire )

The U-turn comes less than 24 hours before voters go to the polls in the local elections and Runcorn by-election in the first major electoral test of Sir Keir Starmer’s government since last year’s election. Downing Street was asked whether officials scrambled to secure the clarification from Mr Blair’s think tank and did not deny it.

Kemi Badenoch’s official spokesman told journalists “she enjoyed the fact that barely five minutes out from PMQs the Tony Blair Institute felt it fit to release that statement”.

Sir Tony had called for more investment in carbon capture, which sees carbon removed from the air, to allow fossil fuels to continue to be used, a greater use of technology including artificial intelligence, and a rollout of nuclear power.

The ex- PM claimed voters “feel they’re being asked to make financial sacrifices and changes in lifestyle when they know the impact of global emissions is minimal”.

His intervention on Tuesday came as the Climate Change Committee (CCC) warned the UK is critically unprepared for the escalating climate crisis and accused the government of not doing enough in the face of impending floods, heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires.

The attempt to cool down the row, came after environment secretary Steve Reed earlier on Wednesday admitted that Sir Tony’s criticisms of net zero policies were “valid and important”.

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Reed disagreed with a government source who accused for ex-PM of “having a public tantrum” and said that Sir Tony “is making a valid and important contribution to a very significant debate that we're having”.

He went on: “I agree with much of what he said, but not absolutely every word and dot and comma of it. But this government is moving to clean energy because it's best for Britain. It's more energy security for Britain. It's jobs and investment right across the United Kingdom. And those are all things we all want to see."

It was a very different tone to the one used by sources close to Mr Miliband who was seen as the main target of Sir Tony’s ire.

open image in gallery Environment Secretary Steve Reed said clean power will lessen Britain’s dependence on fossil fuels (PA) ( PA Wire )

The ally of the energy secretary said: “We've just won an election in part on an argument that we need to speed up the clean energy transition. The PM said last week that clean energy is in the DNA of the government.”

But despite appearing to disagree with Mr Miliband’s hardline, Mr Reed defended the government’s actions.

This includes 78 per cent tax on energy profits pushing up the price of energy, stopping drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, and closing down coal mines. Instead, Mr Miliband has greenlighted massive solar and wind farms as renewable alternatives.

Mr Reed said: “The reason we're asking people to take that action is because it breaks our dependency on fossil fuels and the likes of Vladimir Putin. Why should anybody that cares about the security of the United Kingdom want us to remain dependent on fossil fuel dictators?

“We want to take back control of our energy, generate more of it at home because it gives us more energy security as well as lowering prices.”

Mr Reed added that the government policies on rapidly phasing out fossil fuel would help prevent tackle the impending threats of climate change on the UK.

He said: “It also helps us meet our climate objectives. And if you look at the changes we've had in the weather, the more extreme flooding we're getting, the more droughts that we're getting, we all need to play a part as a global community to tackle climate change for those reasons.”