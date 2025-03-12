Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer will put thousands of civil servants on job alert tomorrow as he hails a “£45bn jackpot” from digitalising government services.

The prime minister will make the claim in a speech on Thursday linked to announcements over the weekend about reforming Whitehall to cut costs.

In a worrying sign for many civil servants he will insist that jobs should not exist if artificial intelligence (AI) or computers can do them better.

Sir Keir will hail a “new era” in government operations and while ministers have refused to set a target on how many jobs may be scrapped, his words suggest a potential major reduction.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer ( House of Commons )

The prime minister is expected to say: “The great forces buffeting the lives of working people, and an era of instability driving in their lives….

“The need for greater urgency now could not be any clearer. We must move further and faster on security and renewal.

“Every pound spent, every regulation, every decision must deliver for working people.

“If we push forward with the digitisation of government services. There are up to £45bn worth of savings and productivity benefits, ready to be realised.

“And that’s before we even consider the golden opportunity of artificial intelligence. An opportunity I am determined to seize.”

Ahead of the speech, technology secretary Peter Kyle said: “There is a £45bn jackpot to secure if we use technology properly across our public sector – but we can’t hope to come close to securing that if we don’t have the right technical talent with us in government.

“Not only will these changes help fix our public services, but it will save taxpayer cash by slashing the need for thousands of expensive contractors and create opportunities across the country as part of our plan for change.”

In his speech Sir Keir will set out how he will “go further and faster in reshaping the state to make it work for working people.”

Reflecting on international events of the last few weeks, he will say that national security is economic security, and therefore “the fundamental task of politics right now is to take the decisions needed on national security, to deliver security for people at home.”

open image in gallery Reforms will mean the Civil Service becoming smaller, with more of the remaining jobs moving outside of London (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

The prime minister will set out his belief in the power of “an active government that takes care of the big questions, so people can get on with their lives.”

He will share his diagnosis that the state has become bigger, but weaker and isn’t delivering on its core purpose, before outlining his mission to reshape it. He will say that the new global “era of instability” means that the Government must double down in delivering security for working people and renewing our nation.

The intervention follows the government’s step change in approach to regulation and regulators, following the abolition of the Payment Services Authority as the Prime Minister commits to a government wide target to cut administrative costs of regulation by 25%.

New plans announced to support delivery will include new AI and tech teams sent into public sector departments to drive improvements and efficiency in public services. One in 10 civil servants will work in tech and digital roles within the next five years with 2,000 tech apprenticeships turbo charging the transformation.

open image in gallery Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology (PA) ( PA Wire )

The moves come as the Government slashes the costs of red tape by a quarter for businesses.

The approach will be underpinned by the mantra that “No person’s substantive time should be spent on a task where digital or AI can do it better, quicker and to the same high quality and standard.”

The digitisation will include the sweeping modernisations, a new apprenticeship scheme, TechTrack, will bring 2,000 apprentices into public sector departments by 2030, making sure the UK government has the skills needed to overhaul public services using tech - creating new opportunities across the country and delivering on the plan for change.