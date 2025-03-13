Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk backed off his reported plot to cut off phone service for the public to the Social Security Administration following a hot cascade of criticism from Americans and their lawmakers.

Young DOGE staff complained to Social Security officials about phone fraud they have yet to reveal or prove, and called for shutting down claims processing and questions via phone, requiring millions of elderly and disabled Americans to use the internet or travel to Social Security offices to deal with issues in person, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

DOGE was hit with fury after the news broke.

“Going after 90-year-old grandmas who can’t drive and don’t have a computer?” asked New York Governor Kathy Hochul in a post on X. “That’s just low.”

Yea, let’s make the group of people who are the least computer literate and have the hardest time getting to places, use the computer and go places! How efficient! — John Saponaro (@johnsaponaro) March 12, 2025

“Gramma and Grampa are already waiting too long for answers about their Social Security,” Sen. Ed Markey wrote. “Now, Elon Musk and DOGE want to close field offices and take away their option to use the phone. This is outrageous.”

So when they cut your benefits, there'll be no one to call about it. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 12, 2025

That’s their goal. Make the agencies fail by removing parts of it, so they can privatize it. — ✌️🤦‍♂️🤔🖖🇺🇸 (@fxshea62) March 12, 2025

Taking health care from moms and babies just doesn’t produce quite enough money to shell out to corporations and billionaires, so he simply MUST dip his paws into grandma and grandpa’s Social Security too.



The rich can never be too rich right?pic.twitter.com/OAdZXrn5xb — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) March 12, 2025

DOGE later issued a statement that the Post report was “inaccurate and misleading,” but did not specify how.

It did confirm that it will no longer allow Social Security recipients to change their direct deposit information by phone. People will have to do that via the internet or in person.

The strategy was widely regarded as a back-door way for Musk to begin dismantling Social Security, a 90-year-old bedrock program that was instituted after the Great Depression that some 70 million Americans rely on for retirement.

Doge claims the program is rife with fraud, but has yet to prove it. Musk has falsely claimed that “tens of millions” of dead people are collecting Social Security checks, which he has complained is a “huge problem,” yet can’t prove it because it’s not happening.