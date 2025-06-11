Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With the dust barely settled on Rachel Reeves’ first major spending review since Labour’s return to power, debate is already raging over the scale, shape, and consequences of the chancellor’s plans.

Unveiled to MPs at 12.30pm today, Reeves’ review promises sweeping investment in the NHS, affordable housing, transport and nuclear energy – all under the banner of what she calls “Britain’s renewal.”

Among the pledges: £30bn for the NHS, £39bn for social and affordable housing, £14.2bn for nuclear, and billions more for AI and public transport in the North and Midlands.

Supporters of the review argue it strikes a necessary balance between fiscal discipline and public investment. Reeves herself insists it will “make working people better off” without raising taxes or borrowing for day-to-day spending.

Others, such as senior economists in Labour’s policy circle, have welcomed the focus on infrastructure and science as critical to long-term growth.

But critics are already lining up. Police chiefs, including Sir Mark Rowley, the head of the Metropolitan Police, have warned of “far-reaching consequences” if budget squeezes lead to a drop in frontline policing.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner reportedly resisted signing off on spending cuts until the final hours, fearing damage to border control, housing and social care.

Outside Whitehall, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has accused the government of reviving an “anti-London agenda” by neglecting the capital’s transport needs. And the Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned bluntly that “sharp trade-offs are unavoidable” — with many departments bracing for stealth austerity.

So what do you think? Has Rachel Reeves delivered a spending review that invests wisely in Britain’s future? Or is Labour already falling short of the promises it made just weeks ago?

