Rachel Reeves will need to wield the axe and make nearly £5bn worth of cuts to balance the books in the wake of Labour’s spending review, new analysis has revealed.

The chancellor will on Wednesday announce funding for all departments until the next election in 2029 after a bitter cabinet civil war over what is being dubbed “austerity 2.0”.

But experts have warned Labour will have to make billions of pounds of cuts to ensure Reeves can fulfil her spending plans — with areas such as housing, policing and border control expected to be in the line of fire.

The revelation comes after the Treasury was forced to impose a squeezed budget on the Home Office after a row over the settlement. Yvette Cooper’s department is expected to take the brunt of spending cuts, despite being tasked with delivering three of Sir Keir Starmer’s flagship pledges, with fears the Home Office may be forced to cut police numbers.

Savings are also expected to come from tighter budgets on local government, foreign aid, culture and the civil service.

open image in gallery Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is set to unveil her spending review (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

The analysis, carried out by researchers at the House of Commons library commissioned by the Lib Dems, found that unprotected departments — which excludes NHS England, the core schools budget and defence — could see real-terms cuts worth nearly £5 billion in total by 2028/29.

The calculation, based on the assumption that Reeves will not hike taxes as she has promised, was made before the chancellor committed a further £1.25bn a year to reversing cuts of winter fuel payments to pensioners, a U-turn which was confirmed on Monday. It also does not take into account another potential U-turn on ending the two child benefit cap, which could cost a further £3bn.

While Ms Reeves has insisted she is not bringing in cuts, the chancellor has been in a battle with major departments including deputy prime minister Angela Rayner’s Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and the Home Office.

Ms Reeves only settled with Ms Rayner on Sunday evening, a week after a Treasury deadline for agreement had been originally set. It is understood there are ongoing concerns about a squeeze on finances for social housing and local government.

Meanwhile, the Home Office was locked in talks with the Treasury until Monday evening, when Downing Street said the talks had come to end.

It is not clear whether the Home Office reached a deal with the Treasury, or whether the Treasury brought an end to negotiations without reaching a deal both sides were happy with.

But on Tuesday Downing Street was forced to deny that Ms Cooper is on the verge of resigning over the settlement she received in the Spending Review.

Asked if the home secretary was on ‘resignation watch’, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “No”.

open image in gallery Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

Whitehall sources have told The Guardian that Home Office officials have been asked to look at all options including limiting officer recruitment, which could mean a cut to overall headcount.

The Independent understands that funding allocations following the settlement with the Treasury have not yet been done. But Home Office sources didn’t rule out looking at cutting police numbers, despite warnings from police chiefs that Sir Keir will not be able to deliver his flagship pledge to cut crime without serious investment.

Only health, defence and the schools budget are protected from cuts in what Ms Reeves’ critics from within the Labour Party have already dubbed “austerity 2.0”.

Major departments could be in line for large cuts, with concerns that unprotected elements of the education budget covering areas such as adult education and apprenticeships could face real-terms cuts worth over £685 million by 2028-29.

Meanwhile councils, who are responsible for social care provision, could see their central government funding squeezed even further, with potentially £350 million in real-terms cuts to the MHCLG across the next three years.

DEFRA and the Home Office could also be hit with funding cuts ranging around £110 million and £490 million over the next three years respectively. It comes after several police chiefs said any spending cuts could have “far reaching consequences” with some services already having been “pushed to the brink”.

The analysis used the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR)’s assumptions from the Spring Statement about the overall real-terms cuts faced by unprotected government departments to estimate the impact on different budgets.

That comes off annual real-terms cuts of 0.8 per cent pencilled in by the OBR, effectively taking the budgets of these departments from around £216.5 billion in 2025-26, down to roughly £211.5 billion in 2028-29, once inflation is taken into account.

The assumptions were based on Reeves limiting her options with self-imposed tight borrowing rules and an election pledge not to raise VAT, income tax or employee national insurance contributions.

The analysis was commissioned by the Liberal Democrats but the House of Commons Library is politically impartial.

The Lib Dems said the scale of the expected cuts was “staggering” and that with public services “on their knees” the Labour government needed to take immediate steps to boost growth and avoid these spending shortfalls.

open image in gallery Deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats Daisy Cooper (James Manning/PA) ( PA Archive )

Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: “After years of shameful Conservative neglect, it is household budgets and people relying on these services for vital support who are bearing the brunt. From social care to neighborhood policing, this Labour government is at risk of failing to deliver the change that people were promised.

“The best way to avoid this devastating spending squeeze is to generate meaningful growth, but the chancellor is acting more as a handbrake rather than an accelerator.”

She added: “The government needs to change course, negotiate a bespoke UK-EU Customs Union to slash red tape, boost our economy and the Exchequer’s coffers. And ministers must complete their social care review by the end of the year - so we can properly fix our NHS.”

The Treasury has been approached for comment.