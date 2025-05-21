Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Reform UK MP has been recorded making an “antisemitic” remark during a meeting in parliament this year, it has emerged.

Video footage shows Rupert Lowe, who was suspended from the party after a bitter public spat with Nigel Farage, making the comment in front of parliamentary staff.

In a leaked recording, obtained by The Guardian, Mr Lowe commented on the size of a camera being used to film him. “In days gone by you’d call it a Jewish camera, but that would be politically incorrect. Because it’s so small,” Mr Lowe is recorded as saying.

open image in gallery Rupert Lowe made the remark in parliament this year ( PA Wire )

Others present began laughing, before one reassured him the footage would not be shared and another joked that his “career would be over in a second”.

Responding to the resurfaced video, Mr Lowe said he could not remember making the comment. “But if it was said, it was clearly a joke as anybody reading it can understand,” he added.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews condemned the “bizarre and outdated antisemitic language” and said it played into the trope that Jewish people are frugal with money.

A spokesman said it “has no place in our politics” and called for an apology from Mr Lowe. Reform has been approached for comment.

Mr Lowe was suspended from Reform pending an investigation this year pending an investigation into his conduct and claims he had threatened violence against its chairman Zia Yusuf.

That came after he publicly criticised Mr Farage, accusing the party leader of having “messianic” tendencies, and Mr Lowe maintained he was the victim of a political hit job for speaking out.

The police have since dropped an investigation into claims Mr Lowe threatened Mr Yusuf, while the now independent MP has renewed his attacks on Mr Farage.

Nigel Farage “is a coward and a viper and must never be prime minister”, he has since said.

open image in gallery Rupert Lowe was suspended by Reform amid a bitter spat with Nigel Farage ( PA Wire )

Mr Lowe, a former MEP for the Brexit Party, has been toying with a defection to the Conservatives or the idea of forming a new right-wing party to rival the Conservatives.

He is a staunch right-winger and campaigns fervently on issues including illegal migration, grooming gangs and free speech.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight this month, Mr Lowe said he would join a reformed Conservative Party or form a new party with the backing of Elon Musk.