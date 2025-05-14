Ex-Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe won’t face charges over alleged threats against party chair
Rupert Lowe maintained that allegations against him were politically motivated
A former Reform UK MP will not be charged over allegations he made “verbal threats” against the party’s chairman Zia Yusuf.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it would not charge Rupert Lowe after reviewing the evidence handed over by the party.
The Great Yarmouth MP was suspended from Nigel Farage’s party this year amid a civil war and allegations about his conduct, which he denies.
In a statement in March, Reform said Mr Lowe had been reported to police over alleged “threats of physical violence” against Mr Yusuf.
Mr Lowe consistently denied the allegations, which he said amounted to a political hit job against him after he “dared to bruise Farage’s ego”.
“These are false allegations, designed to maliciously smear my name and ruin my reputation,” he said at the time.
