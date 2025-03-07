Reform MP Rupert Lowe faces bullying probe for ‘targeting female staff’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK has launched a probe into one of its MPs over allegations of “serious bullying” and “targeting of female staff”.

Nigel Farage’s right-wing party announced the investigation into Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe just 24 hours after he publicly criticised his boss.

The party also revealed it has reported Mr Lowe to the police, claiming he had made threats of physical violence against party chairman Zia Yusuf on at least two ocassions.

In a joint statement, chairman Zia Yusuf and chief whip Lee Anderson said: “It is with regret that we feel obligated to disclose that the party received complaints from two female employees about serious bullying in the offices of the Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth, Rupert Lowe.

open image in gallery Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe questioned Nigel Farage’s leadership skills (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

“One worked in his Parliamentary office, the other in his constituency office, we understand complaints have been made to Parliamentary authorities.”

The party said it received evidence of “workplace bullying, the targeting of female staff who raised concerns, and evidence of derogatory and discriminatory remarks made about women, including reference to a perceived disability”.

It came shortly after an extraordinary spat between Mr Lowe and Mr Farage, with the former accusing his boss of having “messianic” tendencies. Mr Farage hit back, saying there would not have been a “cat’s chance in hell” of Mr Lowe winning his seat.

There have long been reports of ill-feeling between Mr Lowe and the party leader after Elon Musk called for Mr Farage to be replaced in the top job - endorsing Mr Lowe as his preferred successor.

Asked if Mr Lowe would still be a Reform UK MP by the next election, he said: “Well I hope so but he seems to be taking a tone that says he might not accept us.”

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage hit back at Rupert Lowe (PA) ( PA Wire )

As the row between the pair threatened to escalate further, the party said: “Reform stands for the highest standards of conduct in public life, and we will apply these standards without fear nor favour, including within our own party.”

The complaints against Mr Lowe are understood to have been shared with parliamentary authorities, while Reform has hired an independent King’s Counsel to investigate them.

Reform added that Mr Lowe has so far refused to cooperate with its investigation.

Responding to the claims, Mr Lowe said the allegations were “false and untrue”, adding that the investigation is based on “zero credible evidence”.

The MP said he has spoken “at length” with Reform’s investigating lawyer, adding that she was “dismayed that this statement [by Reform] has been made”.

“Allegations of physical threats are outrageous and entirely untrue,” he said.

open image in gallery Rupert Lowe was Elon Musk’s preferred choice to take over Reform ( PA Archive )

He added: “I have never made any derogatory comments about women, or those with disabilities. This is a lie. These allegations are not even referring to me. I will be seeking legal advice immediately.”

But as well as denying the allegations, Mr Lowe lashed out again at Mr Farage, deepening the rift between the two and raising the prospect of Reform losing one of its five MPs.

“A complete inability to accept even the most mild constructive criticism without such a malicious reaction is not effective leadership,” he said.

“It is no surprise that this vexatious statement has been issued the day after my reasonable and constructive questions of Nigel and the Reform structure,” he said.

Mr Lowe said he was merely calling for better communication, delegation and party structure. “I stand by everything I said,” he added.

He said: “I have been pushing for this behind the scenes for many months, with zero success.

“My repeated requests for better communication and regular meetings have been ignored and mocked.

“I have tried and tried - and will continue to try. I did not speak publicly without exhausting all other options, repeatedly. I have done everything in my power to resolve this behind closed doors. Sadly, I failed.”

Mr Lowe urged Reform supporters “of mine” to stay with the party, suggesting he does not intend to quit.

He added: “This is our party as much as it is Nigel’s.”

The infighting comes after polling suggested that the party may have hit their ceiling with a surge in support since the general election coming to an end three weeks ago.

The latest weekly Techne UK poll for The Independent puts Reform on 25 per cent for the third week in a row and has Labour pulling ahead by three points on 28 per cent after praise for Sir Keir Starmer following a week of diplomatic talks over the Ukraine crisis.