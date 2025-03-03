Starmer set to address MPs after intense diplomatic efforts on Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to return to the Commons on Monday for the first time since his blitz of high-stakes diplomatic action across the Atlantic and in London.

MPs will likely hear a statement from the Prime Minister following his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington DC, as well as the emergency defence summit of European leaders he convened at the weekend.

Sir Keir told European powers they must realise it is “time to act”, and warned they stand at a “crossroads in history”, following the Sunday gathering at Lancaster House, a mansion near Buckingham Palace.

He committed £1.6 billion towards helping Ukraine purchase 5,000 missiles for its defence and invited European leaders to join a “coalition of the willing” led by Britain and France, which is aimed at enforcing any future peace deal.

America is attempting to negotiate an end to hostilities directly with Russia but Sir Keir has insisted European countries must play a key role in enforcing a peace deal and deter Vladimir Putin from breaking it.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the UK and France are proposing a one-month ceasefire plan which they will present to the US as part of an attempt to repair relations with the Trump administration, according to French newspaper Le Figaro.

But the UK Government appeared to distance itself from suggestions that such a plan had been agreed.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “As the Prime Minister said in his press conference, we need and want to progress with momentum and are pleased (the) summit has enabled discussions to move forward. Those discussions will continue at pace.”

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard later warned of Ukrainian fears that a short pause in the fighting could allow Russian forces to regroup and attack again.

Asked about the report, he said: “No agreement has been made on what a truce looks like, and so I don’t recognise the precise part you mentioned there.

“But we are working together with France and our European allies to look at what is the path to how we create a lasting and durable peace in Ukraine.”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky also joined the meeting.

The Ukrainian president received a warm welcome to 10 Downing Street on Saturday that contrasted with his fractious encounter in the Oval Office a day before.

That led to him cutting short a trip to the US in which he was supposed to sign a minerals deal with Mr Trump, exchanging rights to natural resources for further American military support.

The bust-up between the two presidents in the Oval Office that was broadcast around the world saw them – and American vice president JD Vance – talking over one another in raised voices.

Mr Trump accused Mr Zelensky of “gambling with world war three” and said he had not expressed enough thanks for US aid in defending his country against Mr Putin’s invasion.

The spat exposed a raw divide between the US and its European Nato allies, who rallied to Mr Zelensky’s side.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social early on Monday, Mr Trump urged his followers to “spend less time worrying about Putin” and “more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country – So that we don’t end up like Europe”.

Sir Keir told the BBC he had sought to act as a “bridge” and end the feuding, after he held multiple phone calls with Mr Trump, Mr Zelensky and Mr Macron over the weekend.

In a post of his own on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Europe and America for the support his country has received since the outbreak of the conflict, but stressed there could be no peace deal without security guarantees.

He wrote: “As a result of these days, we see clear support from Europe. Even more unity, even more willingness to co-operate.

“Everyone is united on the main issue – for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees. And this is the position of all of Europe – the entire continent. The United Kingdom, the European Union, Turkiye.

“Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we’ve received from the United States. There has not been a day when we haven’t felt gratitude.

“It’s gratitude for the preservation of our independence – our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us – and for their own security.

“What we need is peace, not endless war. And that’s why we say security guarantees are the key to this.”

The Prime Minister only returned from America early on Friday morning.

In his trip to Washington DC, Sir Keir appeared to win Mr Trump’s backing for the Chagos Islands deal, and an indication he could stave off the threat of US tariffs on British goods, after inviting the Republican for an unprecedented second state visit to the UK.

In other developments over the weekend:

– Ukraine’s President Zelensky told reporters he is prepared to stand down in exchange for Nato membership, and suggested he is ready to sign the minerals deal with the US.

– Canadian prime minister Mr Trudeau will meet the King, and raise the US president’s threat to annex Canada – a Commonwealth nation – with the monarch.

– President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said she will present a plan to “rearm” Europe in the coming days.

– Chancellor Rachel Reeves signed off on a £2.26 billion loan scheme to help Ukraine buy weapons and fund its reconstruction after the war, which will be repaid with the profits of frozen Russian assets.

– The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to bring forward emergency legislation on Monday in Parliament to begin the seizure of Russian assets frozen in European banks.