Voters deserting Labour and Tories as Reform to claim hundreds of seats at local elections, top pollster says
Exclusive: Professor Sir John Curtice said the big winner of the local elections is already Nigel Farage who he claimed is ‘murdering the Tories’
Fewer people than ever are prepared to vote Tory or Labour as Reform look set to claim hundreds of seat at this week’s local elections, polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice has said.
Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Prof Curtice said less than half of voters are telling pollsters they would vote for one of the two main parties in a historic shift in voting patterns.
He said: “Fewer than half the people who tell pollsters how they are going to vote say they are going to vote either Conservative or Labour. It has never been quite that low before.”
The bigger winner in the shift in voter intentions is Nigel Farage’s Reform UK who he described as having “already won” next week’s elections before a single vote is declared.
Prof Curtice argued that while Reform and its predecessor parties Ukip and the Brexit Party had traditionally eaten into the Tory vote, it was now taking thousands of Labour votes as well.
He also predicted the Liberal Democrats will do well in places including Oxfordshire and Cambridgeshire due to Reform “murdering the Tories” and enabling Sir Ed Davey’s party to slip through.
The leading pollster said the party has eclipsed Mr Farage’s former challenger party Ukip in standing candidates in more than 99 per cent of the seats up for grabs on May 1, contesting more wards than Labour and the Conservatives. At its peak, UKIP managed to fight in 75 per cent of the available seats in the 2013 local elections.
Stressing the “highly uncertain” nature of next week’s vote, and cautioning against conclusions from how many seats each party wins or loses, Prof Curtice told The Independent: “Reform in a sense have already won these local elections. One of the targets they set for themselves is to create local party organisations.
“Evidently, in the limited number of places we have elections, they have managed to create enough of an organisation to find 1,600 candidates and they are fighting for more seats than any other party.
“Ukip never got to fighting more than 75 per cent of the wards in 2013, so they have already won an organisational battle.” Prof Curtice said Reform will end up winning “probably a few hundred” seats across the country, a significant step toward Mr Farage convincing voters his party is the real opposition to Labour.
In a dire assessment of the Tories’ prospects, echoing a warning from Kemi Badenoch herself, Prof Curtice said the baseline for the party is May 2021.
“It is the day Boris Johnson won the Hartlepool by-election, it is a high Tory baseline in predominantly Tory areas. Even if the Tories were to achieve something of a recovery from last year, they would still lose heavily in these elections. “
And despite Sir Keir Starmer’s party having collapsed in the polls since the general election, Prof Curtice gave a less bleak view of Labour’s prospects next week.
“It may well be that Labour end up making net gains,” he said. Prof Curtice said it was due to the fact that, while Labour are still polling well below their own May 2021 benchmark, Reform will take more seats from the Conservatives and allow Sir Keir’s candidates to hold on.
But, in a warning to the prime minister, he said: “The problem for Labour now is that whereas Reform, at 15 per cent, was great news for Keir Starmer, because it murdered the Tories and enabled a Labour party with just 35 per cent of the vote to go walkies, Reform at 25 per cent at the same level as Labour are in a position to take loads of Labour seats.”
“We are in very uncertain territory… partly because Reform are intervening virtually everywhere. There is no baseline against which to measure them,” he added.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments