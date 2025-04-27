Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fewer people than ever are prepared to vote Tory or Labour as Reform look set to claim hundreds of seat at this week’s local elections, polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice has said.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Prof Curtice said less than half of voters are telling pollsters they would vote for one of the two main parties in a historic shift in voting patterns.

He said: “Fewer than half the people who tell pollsters how they are going to vote say they are going to vote either Conservative or Labour. It has never been quite that low before.”

The bigger winner in the shift in voter intentions is Nigel Farage’s Reform UK who he described as having “already won” next week’s elections before a single vote is declared.

Prof Curtice argued that while Reform and its predecessor parties Ukip and the Brexit Party had traditionally eaten into the Tory vote, it was now taking thousands of Labour votes as well.

open image in gallery Britain’s top pollster said Nigel Farage’s party is the big winner already ( BBC )

He also predicted the Liberal Democrats will do well in places including Oxfordshire and Cambridgeshire due to Reform “murdering the Tories” and enabling Sir Ed Davey’s party to slip through.

The leading pollster said the party has eclipsed Mr Farage’s former challenger party Ukip in standing candidates in more than 99 per cent of the seats up for grabs on May 1, contesting more wards than Labour and the Conservatives. At its peak, UKIP managed to fight in 75 per cent of the available seats in the 2013 local elections.

Stressing the “highly uncertain” nature of next week’s vote, and cautioning against conclusions from how many seats each party wins or loses, Prof Curtice told The Independent: “Reform in a sense have already won these local elections. One of the targets they set for themselves is to create local party organisations.

“Evidently, in the limited number of places we have elections, they have managed to create enough of an organisation to find 1,600 candidates and they are fighting for more seats than any other party.

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch has already admitted these elections would be ‘very difficult’ for the Tories (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Ukip never got to fighting more than 75 per cent of the wards in 2013, so they have already won an organisational battle.” Prof Curtice said Reform will end up winning “probably a few hundred” seats across the country, a significant step toward Mr Farage convincing voters his party is the real opposition to Labour.

In a dire assessment of the Tories’ prospects, echoing a warning from Kemi Badenoch herself, Prof Curtice said the baseline for the party is May 2021.

“It is the day Boris Johnson won the Hartlepool by-election, it is a high Tory baseline in predominantly Tory areas. Even if the Tories were to achieve something of a recovery from last year, they would still lose heavily in these elections. “

And despite Sir Keir Starmer’s party having collapsed in the polls since the general election, Prof Curtice gave a less bleak view of Labour’s prospects next week.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer’s party could actually gain seats next week, despite its collapse in the polls ( PA Wire )

“It may well be that Labour end up making net gains,” he said. Prof Curtice said it was due to the fact that, while Labour are still polling well below their own May 2021 benchmark, Reform will take more seats from the Conservatives and allow Sir Keir’s candidates to hold on.

But, in a warning to the prime minister, he said: “The problem for Labour now is that whereas Reform, at 15 per cent, was great news for Keir Starmer, because it murdered the Tories and enabled a Labour party with just 35 per cent of the vote to go walkies, Reform at 25 per cent at the same level as Labour are in a position to take loads of Labour seats.”

“We are in very uncertain territory… partly because Reform are intervening virtually everywhere. There is no baseline against which to measure them,” he added.