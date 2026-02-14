Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Reform UK MP who once accused Nigel Farage’s group of a “brutal smear campaign” against him has launched a new political party, with a very similar name.

Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe formally unveiled his Restore Britain party on Friday night.

Mr Lowe, currently an independent MP, used to sit as a Reform representative until he was expelled following allegations of bullying and verbal threats towards its chairman Zia Yusuf.

Mr Lowe vehemently denied all allegations against him and called them vexatious in a row that at one point saw tech billionaire Elon Musk suggest Mr Lowe should replace Mr Farage as the leader of Reform.

Rupert Lowe and Nigel Farage fell out spectacularly ( Reuters/PA )

It erupted after Mr Lowe called Reform a "protest party" led by "the Messiah" in a newspaper interview.

Leaked Whatsapp messages later showed Mr Farage denounced his behaviour as "disgusting" and "contemptible" and accused him of "damaging the party just before elections".

Restore Britain was initially set up as a “political movement” by Mr Lowe after his departure from Reform UK.

It is now expected to act as an umbrella political party, with locally based political parties as its partners.

Mr Lowe, for example, will stand again for the Great Yarmouth constituency with local party Great Yarmouth First, which will be a partner for Restore Britain.

Senior Conservative figures Susan Hall and Sir Gavin Williamson had been involved in an advisory board for Restore Britain when it was described as a political movement.

Former minister Sir Gavin suggested to the Press Association he would end his involvement with Restore Britain as a result of it becoming a political party.

Ms Hall, the Conservative leader in the London Assembly, is also thought to be leaving the party’s board.

Last May the Crown Prosecution Service announced Mr Lowe would not face criminal charges in relation to the alleged threats, "following a thorough and detailed review of the evidence".

In a statement Mr Lowe accused Reform of carrying out a "brutal smear campaign".

He also attacked his former party's leader, calling him "a coward and a viper".