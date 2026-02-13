Rupert Lowe launches new political party after controversial Reform UK exit
Restore Britain formally launched on Friday evening
Independent MP Rupert Lowe has announced he has launched a new political party following his fractious exit from Reform UK.
Restore Britain formally launched on Friday evening.
The Great Yarmouth representative's venture is set to operate as an umbrella organisation, partnering with locally-based political groups across the country.
Restore Britain initially emerged as a "political movement" following Mr Lowe's departure from Reform UK.
He plans to contest his Great Yarmouth constituency under the local party Great Yarmouth First, which will align with Restore Britain.
Senior Conservative figures Susan Hall and Sir Gavin Williamson were previously involved in an advisory capacity when Restore Britain was a movement.
However, it remains unclear what Mr Lowe's decision to establish it as a formal political party means for their ongoing involvement.
Both have been contacted for comment.
Mr Lowe was suspended by Reform UK in March 2025 after being accused of threatening violence towards party chairman Zia Yusuf.
At the time, Scotland Yard said a complaint of “verbal threats” made about an alleged incident in December 2024 was being assessed by officers.
In a statement, Reform said it had received evidence of “serious bullying” and “derogatory” remarks made about women in the MP’s offices, with two separate staffers said to have made allegations.
Mr Lowe later said that Nigel Farage “must never become prime minister” after the Reform UK leader allegedly called his behaviour “disgusting” and “contemptible” in leaked private messages.
Mr Lowe denied the claims, describing the statement as “vexatious” and saying the complaint to police “obviously went in just after I asked reasonable questions of Reform’s leadership”.
Mr Farage accused Mr Lowe of “damaging the party just before elections” in a WhatsApp conversation with a member of the Great Yarmouth MP’s staff, the BBC reported.
Mr Farage said that a King’s Counsel had been appointed by the party to look at the bullying complaints made by two separate women working for Mr Lowe.
