Reform UK has been accused of “pitching for the votes of misogynists, homophobes, racists and antisemites” after Suella Braverman, the party's new equalities chief, announced plans to scrap the Equality Act.

Nigel Farage used a press conference in London on Tuesday to unveil Reform’s top team, appointing Ms Braverman as the party’s education, skills and equalities spokesperson.

Addressing the conference, she said Reform would repeal the Equality Act on day one if it wins the next election, claiming that Britain is being “ripped apart by diversity, equality and inclusion” policies.

The Equality Act 2010 – which replaced previous anti-discrimination laws with a single act – legally protects people from discrimination in the workplace and in wider society.

The act prevents discrimination against those with protected characteristics, including: age, disability, gender reassignment, marital status, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation.

Ms Braverman described protected characteristics as being “pernicious” and “divisive”.

As well as saying the party would scrap the role of equalities minister – part of her own brief – the MP for Fareham and Waterlooville also attacked the rights of trans young people, saying that “social and gender transitioning will be banned in all schools, no ifs no buts”.

She promised to “bring an end to the transgender chaos in schools”, claiming that children are “taught more about gender ideology than biological fact”.

Her comments have been heavily criticised by equalities charities and lawyers, with Jo Maugham KC, executive director of the Good Law Project, accusing her of “pitching for the votes of misogynists, homophobes, racists and antisemites, who are the only people who benefit from removing discrimination protections”.

open image in gallery Suella Braverman has promised to scrap the Equality Act if Reform wins the next election ( Getty )

He warned that Ms Braverman’s “offhand comments about 'banning social transition' in schools in reality means policing kid's appearances – haircuts, voices, clothing”.

“This is unworkable and, for schools and pupils, has a pretty North Korean flavour,” he added.

Dr Paul Martin OBE, the chief executive of the LGBT Foundation, argued that the Equality Act “isn’t adding to Britain’s challenges – it’s part of the solution”.

“Without it, people would have fewer protections against discrimination in everyday life, from work and healthcare to education and public services,” he warned.

“Equality isn’t a ‘nice to have’ – it’s a foundation for a fairer, stronger and healthier Britain.

“The public want a country where no one is denied healthcare because they are disabled or a person of colour, where no one is denied a job because they are LGBTQ+, and where no one is denied access to education because they are pregnant.”

A spokesperson for LGBT+ charity Stonewall said: “Anyone who chooses to work on equality issues or seeks to take on the mantle of being an equalities minister should only do so if they believe in the fundamental importance of equality and if they have a clear belief that marginalised groups deserve equal treatment and support.”

Meanwhile, disability charity Sense said that removing the protections afforded by the Equalities Act would be a “significant step backwards” and would “increase uncertainty and risk for millions of disabled people and their families”.

“The Equality Act provides vital protections against discrimination for disabled people and underpins their rights to fair treatment in employment, education, housing and access to services,” Harriet Edwards, the charity’s strategy lead said.

Speaking in London on Tuesday, Ms Braverman said: “Why does no one in this government seem to care that it’s white working-class boys who have the worst educational outcomes in our country today?

“Do you know what a Reform government will do? Well, on day one, we will get rid of the equalities department, we will scrap the equalities minister.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage unveiled his top team on Tuesday, which includes (L-R) Zia Yusuf, Robert Jenrick, Richard Tice and Suella Braverman ( Getty )

“And we will repeal the Equality Act, because we are going to work to build a country defined by meritocracy not tokenism, personal responsibility not victimhood, excellence not mediocrity, and unity not division.”

Pressed on whether the plan to get rid of the Equalities Act could impact birth rates, given its role in protecting maternity leave, Ms Braverman said: “Scrapping the Equality Act means getting rid of the pernicious, divisive notion of protected characteristics.

“But of course, in the workplace, people do require some protection, so of course, it’s all about making sure we strike a balanced approach, protecting those people in the workplace who have legitimate needs, but also getting rid of this whole industry that has grown up over the years, which is dividing people, dividing our country and doing so much harm.”

Reform UK has been contacted for comment.