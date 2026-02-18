Politics live: Jenrick to use first speech as Farage’s chancellor to slam net-zero after Reform Equality Act row
Robert Jenrick will announce Reform's plans for the Bank of England and Office for Budget Responsibility later today
Robert Jenrick is expected to call net zero efforts a “distraction” for the Bank of England in his first major outing as Reform UK's Treasury spokesman.
In a City of London pitch, Mr Jenrick will also say the OBR overestimated the benefits of low-skilled migration and will pledge to reform, but not abolish, the budget watchdog.
It follows Nigel Farage’s unveiling of members on his front-bench team, which included putting Mr Jenrick in charge of Reform's plan for the economy.
Mr Jenrick is to accuse Labour and the Conservatives of “taking more of the British people's money and spraying it around, with no regard for how hard they've worked for it or their priorities”.
Zia Yusuf was revealed as Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman, Richard Tice as its new business, trade and energy spokesman, and Suella Braverman as education, skills and equalities spokeswoman. Mr Farage said the team would form part of a cabinet if Reform won the next general election, calling his party “the voice of opposition” to Labour.
What we are expecting in politics today
Good morning. Parliament may be in recess, but it’s set to be a busy day in politics nonetheless.
Robert Jenrick, the newly anointed Reform UK Treasury spokesperson, is expected to say that net zero efforts have become a “distraction” for the Bank of England and the budget watchdog overestimated the benefits of low-skilled migration in a speech at 11am.
Sir Keir Starmer will be out and about in Wales this morning to back a number of railway projects aimed at modernising the network and improving commutes across the country.
Reports ministers are considering dropping plans to equalise the minimum wage between younger and older workers have been derided by cabinet members, who said it is “not government policy” to reconsider the manifesto pledge.
In a boost to chancellor Rachel Reeves, UK inflation has eased to its lowest since March last year on the back of falling petrol prices and slower food price increases, according to official figures announced this morning.
Minister denies reports government is reconsidering plans to equalise minimum wage
A minister has this morning insisted that the government is still committed to equalise minimum wage young and older workers.
Labour’s pledge to “remove the discriminatory age bands” in the minimum wage system is under review, The Times reported, amid fears the higher cost of employing young people could put off firms from hiring them.
But on Wednesday morning, Welsh secretary Jo Stevens denied the reports.
“There’s an unsourced briefing or whatever in the Times this morning, that is not government policy,” she told the BBC.
“Government policy is as we set out in our manifesto. We’ve had many naysayers over the years about the national minimum wage.
“People said in 1998 that it caused mass unemployment, and it didn’t. And every time there is a rise in the national minimum wage, people complain about it.”
Starmer speaks with Trump on Iran
Sir Keir Starmer has spoken with Donald Trump, with both agreeing that Iran must never be able to develop nuclear weapons.
A Downing Street spokesperson said the pair spoke on Tuesday night, with the prime minister reiterating his condemnation of “Putin’s barbaric attacks on innocent civilians in Ukraine”, with the leaders discussing ongoing negotiations.
The spokesperson said: “Turning to the situation in Gaza, the prime minister reflected on the current situation in the region and the importance of securing further access for humanitarian aid. He set out his support for the ongoing work to deliver the US-led peace plan.
“The two leaders confirmed their joint commitment to promoting stability and peace in the Middle East.
“They discussed the ongoing talks between the US and Iran taking place in Geneva over Iran’s nuclear programme.
“Both agreed that Iran must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon and they reiterated the need to work closely amongst allies and partners to improve regional security.”
Inflation slows to 10-month low amid easing petrol and food costs
The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation has fallen to 3 per cent in January from 3.4 per cent in December, the Office for National Statistics has said.
Live: UK inflation falls steeply to 3 per cent prompting hopes of interest rate cut
I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling pretty darn peeved that I’m going to be paying Nigel Farage’s legal fees for his successful case against the government’s plan to delay some local elections.
Okay, I paraphrase – it was local councils who wanted to postpone the pointless contests for soon-to-be defunct local authorities, but it was central government that offered them the choice – and many councillors, staring defeat in May in the face, gladly took the opportunity for another year in power, allowances and expenses undecided. Granted, Farage didn’t actually have his day in court, but it was worse than that because the housing secretary, Steve Reed, presumably with the acquiescence of the prime minister, decided not to try and put up a fight.
Read the full analysis here:
Watch: Yusuf promises Reform will rip up treaties that would prevent deportations as Farage's top team announced
Reform UK has been accused of "pitching for the votes of misogynists, homophobes, racists and antisemites" after Suella Braverman, the party's new equalities chief, announced plans to scrap the Equality Act.
Nigel Farage used a press conference in London to unveil Reform’s top team, appointing Mrs Braverman as the party’s education, skills and equalities spokesperson.
Addressing the conference, she said Reform would repeal the Equality Act on day one if it wins the next election, claiming that Britain is being “ripped apart by diversity, equality and inclusion” policies.
The Independent's Political Correspondent has the story:
Yusuf declares himself 'shadow home secretary' in X bio
Zia Yusuf, Reform’s head of policy, has updated his X bio to “shadow home secretary”.
Yusuf, who is not an MP, was given the home affairs brief on Tuesday.
In announcing the role today, Mr Farage described Mr Yusuf as "relatively new to politics", adding: "He's only really been in the game for just over 20 months, but he's made a massive impression already, a very powerful public debater and television performer.
"Zia Yusuf will take on the role of shadow home secretary with, of course, particular reference to that one issue above all that has broken the trust of the British public with manifesto after manifesto just not telling the truth, I'm talking, of course, about both legal and illegal immigration."
Nigel Farage unveiled his party’s first front bench appointments on Tuesday, as the Reform UK leader attempted to dispel accusations that the party is a one-man band.
Claiming that Reform now “has its own brand, Reform has its own identity, and now Reform has its own senior characters with their own departments to lead”, Mr Farage appointed four key spokesperson roles.
Two Conservative defectors, Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman, were given roles, with the former being made the party’s so-called shadow chancellor, while the latter was put in charge of education, skills and equalities.
Mr Farage’s deputy, Richard Tice, was named as the spokesperson for business, trade and energy, while Zia Yusuf was named home affairs spokesperson on a promise to dramatically cut both legal and illegal migration.
The Independent's Political Correspondent Millie Cooke has the story:
Jenrick to unveil Reform's plans for OBR and Bank of England
Robert Jenrick will outline Reform’s plans for the Bank of England and OBR in his first major outing as Treasury spokesman.
The “shadow chancellor of the Exchequer” will call net zero efforts a “distraction” and say the OBR overestimated the benefits of low-skilled migration.
He will pledge not to abolish the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), instead promising "reform", and will say the Bank would remain independent if he were in No 11.
