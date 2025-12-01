Three former Tory MPs defect to Farage’s Reform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three former Conservative MPs have defected to Reform, a source in Nigel Farage’s party has confirmed.

Jonathan Gullis, who represented Stoke-on-Trent North, Lia Nici, who served as the MP for Grimsby, and the former Bolton West MP Chris Green have all joined “on their own accord online”, a Reform party source confirmed to PA.

Mr Gullis is a former Conservative Party deputy chair and was briefly an education minister. He is currently the mayor of Kidsgrove.

He told the BBC that he had been a member of the party for 18 years, but believes it has “lost touch with the people it was meant to serve”.

“From failing to control both legal and illegal migration to pursuing a net zero agenda that has seen a rise in our household energy bills and put jobs in Stoke-on-Trent’s world-famous ceramics sector at risk, the Conservative Party has understandably lost the trust of the British people,” Mr Gullis said in a statement to the broadcaster.

open image in gallery Jonathan Gullis is a former deputy chair of the Conservative Party ( PA )

The three defections follow that of Danny Kruger, the sitting MP for East Wiltshire, who left the Tories for Reform in September.

A Reform party source said: “The Conservative Party is dead. Only Reform can beat Labour at the next election, as the polls show time and time again.”

Luke Shenton was the first Reform councillor elected to Stoke-on-Trent City Council following a by-election in May.

“Jonathan’s decision to join us is a huge boost for Reform UK locally,” Mr Shenton told the BBC. “The people of Stoke-on-Trent deserve better than this failing Labour government.

“Together, we’ll fight for the hardworking people of Stoke-on-Trent, and build a real alternative to this tired political establishment.”

open image in gallery Tory MP Lia Nici has defected to Reform ( Parliament )

In 2024, Ms Nici launched a blistering attack on the then prime minister Rishi Sunak, saying he lacked the appeal of Boris Johnson, and praised Reform.

“I’m probably more Reform than most Reform candidates, to be honest,” Ms Nici told Sky’s Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge.

She added: “I’m constantly called a rebel, but that’s because most people in Grimsby think in a similar way to me. So I hold our government to account on that. Reform have got a lot of ideas that people locally do like, but are they a fully formed political party? No, they’re not.”