Net migration to the UK has fallen by 445,000 in the year to June driven by fewer people arriving for work or study, new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

In the 12 months to June, net migration was an estimated 204,000 - down 69 per cent year on year and the lowest annual figure since 2021.

The number of people arriving in the country compared to those leaving has been falling since the peak in 2023. At the height of net migration, 944,000 people were added to the UK population, ONS projections for April 2022 to March 2023 show.

Net migration to the UK in recent years peaked at a higher level than initially estimated and has since fallen more sharply, newly revised figures released last week revealed.

Statistics showing the change in the year up to June 2025, released on Thursday morning, show that 204,000 people were added to the UK population. This is around two-thirds lower than a year earlier, with 649,000 people added in the year up to June 2024.

The fall in non-EU nationals coming to the UK has been driving the sudden fall in net migration. While non-EU nationals are still adding to the UK population, more EU and British nationals have been leaving the UK than arriving.

Around 70,000 EU nationals are predicted to have left the UK in the year up to June, continuing a downward trend since the Brexit referendum. Some 109,000 British nationals are also thought to have left the UK in this time, projections from the ONS found.

Mary Gregory, ONS executive director for population and census, said: “Net migration is at the lowest level seen since 2021, when pandemic lockdown restrictions were lifted and the new immigration system was introduced following the UK’s EU exit.”

She pointed to fewer people from outside the EU arriving for work and study driving the fall, as well as a decline in the number of dependants and a gradual increase in the number of Brits leaving the UK.

She said that Indian and Chinese nationals, who originally arrived on study visas, were leaving the UK and 90 per cent of the British people emigrating were of working age.

Analysis of the latest figures by the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford pointed to changes made under the Conservatives to restrict foreign students’ ability to bring family members to the UK as a reason for falling migration.

The number of study dependants coming to the UK has fallen from some 123,000 arriving on this visa in 2023, to 13,000 people actually leaving the UK in 2025.

The number of work visa grants is also falling following the closure of the health and social care visa route to overseas workers in July this year. 133,000 skilled worker visas, including health and social care, were granted in the year ending September 2025 - down 57 per cent compared to the same period a year earlier.

open image in gallery Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said the pace of migration was placing ‘immense pressure on local communities’ ( PA )

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Net migration is at its lowest level in half a decade and has fallen by more than two-thirds under this government.

"But we are going further because the pace and scale of migration has placed immense pressure on local communities. Last week, I announced reforms to our migration system to ensure that those who come here must contribute and put in more than they take out.”

Dr Madeline Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory, said: “While net migration has returned to pre-Brexit levels, the composition is now quite different: non-EU net migration is still much larger than it was pre-Brexit, EU much lower, and a higher share of migrants are coming through the asylum system.

“Net migration has fallen substantially, but this will not necessarily be sustained long term. In particular, negative net migration of EU citizens who arrived before Brexit is currently still subtracting quite a lot from the figures, and this won’t go on forever”.

Dr Ben Brindle, researcher at the Migration Observatory, said that the economic impact of the falling net migration was likely to have small impacts because it came from care workers and family members of students.

He added that the type of migration to the UK was becoming “less favourable from an economic perspective, with fewer people getting skilled worker visas and a higher share of refugees, who often need a lot of support”.

Sunder Katwala, director of immigration thinktank British Future, said, while there has been a significant drop in net migration, this has not cut through to the public “who still think immigration is going up”.

“Net migration has now dropped by two-thirds in the last year, and by three-quarters since its post-Covid peak. It is time that our immigration debate caught up with reality”, he said.