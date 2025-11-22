Rachel Reeves finds £1.5bn to subsidise electric vehicles in net zero drive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves is set to announce a £1.5bn subsidy for electric vehicles in a bid to persuade motorists to turn their backs on fossil fuels.

The handouts to bring down the cost of electric vehicles comes as the chancellor is expected to introduce a new pay-by-the-mile tax on drivers of EVs in a move which has already been criticised by the industry.

The revelation also comes as campaigners push for Ms Reeves to not raise fuel duty for the first time in 15 years.

A petition signed by 152,000 will be delivered to Downing Street on the issue on Tuesday by campaign group FairFuelUK.

But Ms Reeves’s decision appears to be a statement of intent in support of the drive towards net zero on carbon emissions after both the Tories and Reform UK made it clear they would abandon the goals.

Ms Reeves’s subsidy for EVs also comes as she agrees to further subsidise rail fares with a freeze on ticket prices next year saving some commuters on busy lines £300.

The measures come in a difficult Budget for the chancellor where she is widely expected to have to raise new taxes to close a spending black hole of at least £20bn and to give her headroom of more than £10bn to deal with unexpected economic shocks next year.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves is set to deliver the Budget next week ( Getty/iStock )

The EV funding includes an extra £1.3bn for the Electric Car Grant, extending the scheme by an extra year.

Since its launch in July, the Electric Car Grant has helped over 35,000 drivers make the switch to an EV by cutting upfront costs by up to £3,750.

To ensure drivers can charge their vehicles wherever they live or work, the Budget is also expected to unveil an additional £200m to accelerate the rollout of chargepoints across the UK.

This is on top of the £400m already committed at the Spending Review and the almost 87,000 public chargepoints already available.

The proposed funding will support the creation of thousands of chargepoints and provide extra resources for local authorities to ramp-up charging infrastructure on local streets – making it easier for everyone to access reliable charging, including those without off-street parking.

On top of this, the chancellor is expected to publish a consultation on Permitted Development Rights to make it easier and cheaper for people without a driveway to charge.

This will help households without driveways to switch to cleaner vehicles and access reliable charging at and closer to home.

open image in gallery The new Nissan Leaf is the fourth model to qualify for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant ( Nissan )

There will also be a review of the cost of public charging to report back by autumn next year. This will look at the impact of energy prices, including wider cost contributors, alongside options for lowering these costs for consumers.

A government source said: “The government is fully committed to the transition to electric vehicles , which is key to meeting our net zero goals and will drive growth and productivity across the UK.”

But with public finances tight, the Tories have questioned why the chancellor is promoting subsidies for electric vehicles which are bought mainly by the more wealthy.

Tory shadow transport secretary Richard Holden said: “Handing out £1.5bn in EV subsidies while hard-working taxpayers are squeezed dry is madness. Ordinary families are facing increased taxes and spiralling inflation under Labour, yet the government’s priority is handing out discounts on new electric cars.

“This is exactly the kind of tone-deaf, big-spending nonsense that we expect from this Labour government. Only the Conservatives have a plan to support all motorists, balance the books and grow the economy.”

The row comes as Ms Reeves is also set to crack down on employers who fail to pay the minimum wage and an £18m package to revive playgrounds for children in England as part of a £5bn package to rejuvenate communities.

Ms Reeves is expected to tell MPs next week that outdoor play is crucial for children’s health and wellbeing.

An HMT source said: “This funding will breathe new life into play areas across England, creating safe, exciting spaces for thousands of children. It will enrich and empower communities – giving every child a place to play and grow, wherever they live.”

Ms Reeves is coupling this with an extra £5m for books for schools in England.

She said: “Access to reading is vital for young people’s education, it boosts confidence, opportunities, and opens up the world beyond the phone screen.”

The chancellor is also expected to announce reforms to protect those on the national minimum wage, ensuring that no employer can exploit vulnerable workers.

As part of these plans, the government will introduce more regular naming and shaming rounds – publicly naming employers found to have broken minimum wage rules and clearing the case backlog inherited by the previous government.

These changes will mean businesses breaking the rules will have no place to hide, and those on the minimum wage will be further protected by this government.

Last month 500 employers failed to pay the minimum wage to around 42,000 of the country’s lowest-paid workers. Big name brands were among those forced to reimburse employees and faced fines totalling £10.2m for breaking the rules.

An HMT source said: “This government is cracking down on unscrupulous employers to protect the country’s lowest paid workers and ensure fair pay for hard work.

“We are sending a clear message – those who short-change their staff will not be allowed to hide.”