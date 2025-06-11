New Reform chair David Bull calls for return of death penalty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new chairman of Reform UK has said there is a “very strong case” for the death penalty - 24 hours after Nigel Farage said he would not support its reintroduction.

Dr David Bull, a former medical doctor, has said he would support the return of capital punishment for criminals such as Axel Rudakabana, who murdered three girls in a mass stabbing at a children’s dance class in Southport.

“For those people, I think there is a very strong case that I would support the death penalty,” Dr Bull, who succeeded Zia Yusuf as Reform’s chairman on Tuesday.

He also added to a row in Reform’s ranks over burqas, calling for the religious covering to be banned, saying “I don’t like seeing people in them”.

He added: “I don't like seeing people in burqas. I feel particularly in East London, where I live, it certainly has divided the community. We've got a whole swathes of people not even speaking English, which I just think is not acceptable.”

Dr Bull was unveiled as Reform’s chairman at a press conference at which Mr Farage sought to put the chaotic saga of Mr Yusuf’s sudden and unexpected departure - and swift return just days later - behind him.

Asked for his thoughts on the death penalty, Mr Farage has said it is an “issue of conscience”, likening it to the debate over assisted dying.

He said: “Personally, given there have been 500 quite serious miscarriages of justice in this country since the 1970s, I don’t think I could ever support it. But I understand why others take a different view.

“I think it is quite interesting that the younger generation seem to increasingly support the death penalty… it will be back in the next decade as an issue of major national debate.” The death penalty was fully abolished in the UK in 1998.

Asked about his view on the Reform row about banning burqas, he said he had wider concerns about face coverings.

He added: “Do I think in cultural terms the burqa fits in with the British way of life? Not really, no.”

Former television presenter Dr Bull was announced as the party's chairman at a press conference in Westminster, as Mr Farage told reporters that his job would be to "give leadership" and "not to get involved with the admin".

The appointment of Dr Bull, who previously presented Watchdog, Tomorrow's World and Most Haunted Live! comes after businessman Mr Yusuf resigned from the position last week following an internal row over the party's position on the burqa.

Mr Yusuf said he was "hugely excited" that former MEP Dr Bull was taking the role. "This party is no longer a start-up," Mr Yusuf told reporters.

"I think it's gone to a scale-up phase ... the reality is what we need now in a chairman is someone who is an incredible communicator, someone who's loved universally across the party ... someone who's going to I think do a better job than me at energising volunteers on the front line."

"I wholeheartedly congratulate him and I know he's going to do an incredible job for us," he added.

Mr Farage said Dr Bull would come to the chairman's role with "terrific verve, energy, enthusiasm".

He described Dr Bull as a "terrific communicator" and that his "job is not to get involved with the admin, is not to get involved in the tech" but rather is to "give leadership to that volunteer army out there of people".

Mr Farage also said it is "very good" that the new chairman has television experience, telling reporters that "message delivery and simplicity of message in politics is very important".

Mr Yusuf returned to Reform over the weekend, just 48 hours after he quit, saying he had made an "error".

His departure followed a row, in which he said the party's newest MP, Sarah Pochin’s question to the prime minister about banning the burqa was "dumb".