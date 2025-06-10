Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dr David Bull has been unveiled as the new chairman of Reform UK after Zia Yusuf sensationally quit the role last week.

The former doctor and ex-deputy chair of Reform is a popular figure among members and first joined Nigel Farage’s team when he became an MEP for the Brexit Party in 2019.

After the furore surrounding Mr Yusuf’s sudden departure last week - and subsequent return days later to run Reform’s Donald Trump-inspired DOGE cost-slashing unit - Mr Farage needed a replacement to run the party who could act as an internal diplomat.

He will also need to persuade potential donors to part with their money, with Reform lagging behind the Tories, Labour and the Lib Dems in attracting financial support. This was another problem identified with the chairmanship of Mr Yusuf by his critics.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage introduced Dr David Bull on Tuesday ( Jeff Moore/PA Wire )

Dr Bull fits the role as the former co-deputy leader has spent a lot of time supporting members and helping the party get up on its feet.

But the NHS doctor-turned-TV presenter also has a colourful career, not least as the presenter of the paranormal TV show Most Haunted Live!

The 56-year-old was born in London but grew up in rural Suffolk from the age of four before studying medicine at Imperial College.

He studied at St Mary's Hospital Medical School at Imperial College London, graduating with a Bachelor of Medicine degree, a Bachelor of Surgery degree (MBBS) and a Bachelor of Science honours degree (BSc) in 1993.

He gave up his medical career in 2009 as his television interests grew, although his licence was temporarily restored to allow him to help out in the Covid crisis in 2020.

His career as a broadcaster began on Sky’s Travel Show, and he later went on to present Newsround and a string of shows for the CBBC children’s channel.

open image in gallery Zia Yusuf praised Dr David Bull ( Jeff Moore/PA Wire )

Using his medical experience, he also presented shows offering advice, such as Call the Doctor.

Dr Bull’s interest in politics came quite early, running unsuccessfully as a candidate for the Conservative Party in Brighton Pavilion in 2010.

But after the EU referendum in 2016, he joined Mr Farage’s Brexit Party in 2019 and became an MEP for the North West of England.

He has run unsuccessfully a number of times since as a candidate for the London Assembly and Suffolk West in 2024.

Currently, he is a presenter on TalkTV and has remained active in Reform as deputy chairman. He is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, and wore an ear bandage in solidarity with the US president while presenting his TalkTV show following the Republican’s attempted assassination on the campaign trail.

After Mr Trump won the election, Dr Bull said “what a result”.

Dr Bull has also repeatedly railed against what he describes as the encroachment of “woke” culture, including lashing out at airline TUI for stopping addressing passengers as “ladies and gentleman” in a gender-neutral drive. “When will this madness stop?” he said at the time.

He has also attacked Rachel Reeves as “Rachel from accounts”, an insult branded sexist by backers of the chancellor, railing against tax hikes in Labour’s autumn Budget.