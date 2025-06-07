Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zia Yusuf has sensationally announced he is returning to Reform UK - just 48 hours after quitting as the party’s chairman.

The businessman, who said his decision to quit was a “mistake” that came as the result of exhaustion, will take up a new role in the party following peace talks with Nigel Farage.

While his formal title has not been decided, he is expected to lead Reform’s Elon Musk-inspired Doge unit, as well as overseeing some aspects of policymaking, fundraising and media appearances for the party.

Zia Yusuf announced he was standing down on Thursday (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

It comes just two days after Mr Yusuf said he no longer believes “working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time”.

He announced plans to quit the role after describing new Runcorn MP Sarah Pochin as “dumb” after she challenged Keir Starmer over the legality of women wearing the burqa in the UK during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

But speaking to The Times on Saturday alongside Mr Farage, Mr Yusuf said his comments were an “error”.

“When I pushed that tweet out it was a coming together of a bit of exhaustion and a feeling that all I got in return for it was abuse”, he said.

“I was doing so many things, in the foreground and in the background. Anybody who has been part of a high-growth start-up outside of politics will sympathise and empathise with that.

“What has happened since then is that I’ve been inundated with messages from Reform members and supporters, who were saying they were devastated and heartbroken and asking me to really reconsider my decision.”

He added: “It made me realise that in that moment I was turning my back on that — and I didn’t want to do that. I realised I did have an important role to play. I spoke to Nigel and said I don’t mind saying I made an error. It was a function of exhaustion.”

Mr Yusuf - who has been the target of anger by many activists over several months - was hit with a tirade of abuse on social media in the wake of his remarks about Ms Pochin.

Just hours before he announced he was rejoining the party, Mr Farage said Mr Yusuf had “snapped” after receiving a "tirade of personal racist abuse" on social media.

The Reform leader suggested Mr Yusuf was “burnt out”, saying the “very hard extreme right" was to blame for the abuse.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...