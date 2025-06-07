Zia Yusuf makes astonishing return to Reform UK just 48 hours after quitting as party chairman
U-turn comes just two days after businessman said he no longer believed working to get a Reform government elected was a good use of time
Zia Yusuf has sensationally announced he is returning to Reform UK - just 48 hours after quitting as the party’s chairman.
The businessman, who said his decision to quit was a “mistake” that came as the result of exhaustion, will take up a new role in the party following peace talks with Nigel Farage.
While his formal title has not been decided, he is expected to lead Reform’s Elon Musk-inspired Doge unit, as well as overseeing some aspects of policymaking, fundraising and media appearances for the party.
It comes just two days after Mr Yusuf said he no longer believes “working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time”.
He announced plans to quit the role after describing new Runcorn MP Sarah Pochin as “dumb” after she challenged Keir Starmer over the legality of women wearing the burqa in the UK during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
But speaking to The Times on Saturday alongside Mr Farage, Mr Yusuf said his comments were an “error”.
“When I pushed that tweet out it was a coming together of a bit of exhaustion and a feeling that all I got in return for it was abuse”, he said.
“I was doing so many things, in the foreground and in the background. Anybody who has been part of a high-growth start-up outside of politics will sympathise and empathise with that.
“What has happened since then is that I’ve been inundated with messages from Reform members and supporters, who were saying they were devastated and heartbroken and asking me to really reconsider my decision.”
He added: “It made me realise that in that moment I was turning my back on that — and I didn’t want to do that. I realised I did have an important role to play. I spoke to Nigel and said I don’t mind saying I made an error. It was a function of exhaustion.”
Mr Yusuf - who has been the target of anger by many activists over several months - was hit with a tirade of abuse on social media in the wake of his remarks about Ms Pochin.
Just hours before he announced he was rejoining the party, Mr Farage said Mr Yusuf had “snapped” after receiving a "tirade of personal racist abuse" on social media.
The Reform leader suggested Mr Yusuf was “burnt out”, saying the “very hard extreme right" was to blame for the abuse.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...
