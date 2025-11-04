Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After warning that “easy answers” to Britain’s economic problems would be “irresponsible”, Rachel Reeves has refused to rule out raising income tax, VAT or National Insurance in her upcoming Budget.

In a speech at Downing Street, the chancellor said politicians had become “addicted to short-term sticking plaster solutions” and hinted that “painful decisions” may be needed later this month to repair the public finances.

Economists say tax rises are now “inevitable” if Labour is to balance the books. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned that avoiding income tax increases by targeting smaller levies could do “unnecessary economic damage”.

But some economists and campaigners argue Labour should focus on fairer ways to raise funds – such as reforming wealth and property taxes or closing loopholes used by higher earners.

Supporters of tax rises say honesty is the only route to stability, and that Reeves should prioritise long-term growth, investment and fairness – even if it means breaking manifesto pledges.

Critics warn that hitting working people with higher bills would risk stalling recovery and betraying those already struggling with the cost of living.

So, what should Rachel Reeves do in the upcoming Budget? Should she raise income tax to repair the public finances – or find alternative ways to plug the gap without burdening households further?

We want to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses in the coming days.