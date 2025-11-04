Rachel Reeves speech live: Chancellor paves way for Budget tax hikes as she warns ‘easy answers’ won’t fix economy
Chancellor breaks cover to set out Budget priorities in unusual move
Rachel Reeves is making a major pre-Budget speech amid mounting speculation she is preparing to hike income tax to plug a hole in the public finances.
In yet another hint that she will take painful decisions later this month, the chancellor said that while she “understands the urge for easy answers”, such a move would be irresponsible.
She said during the speech in Downing Street on Tuesday morning: “Politicians of recent years have become addicted to shelling out for short term sticking plaster solutions rather than making long-term economic plans.”
She is setting out her three priorities for the fiscal event – cutting hospital waiting lists, the national debt and the cost of living.
In recent weeks No 10 has repeatedly refused to re-commit to Labour’s manifesto pledges – fuelling speculation that its promise to avoid hiking income tax looks set to be broken.
A leading think tank has warned that tax rises are “inevitable,” but said there was a way to implement them that “boosts confidence in the economy and the public finances, while also reducing child poverty and the cost of living”.
Reeves acknowledges tax speculation in speech
In an unusual move, the chancellor has acknowledged speculation about what could be in her upcoming Budget.
She said during the speech in Downing Street on Tuesday morning: “There is a lot of speculation about the choices I will make. I understand that – these are important choices that will shape the future of our country for years to come.
“I want people to understand the circumstances we are facing, the principles guiding my choices – and why I believe they will be the right choices for the country.”
It would be 'irresponsible' to pursue the 'easy answers', says Reeves
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Chancellor gives strongest hint yet of £20bn productivity downgrade
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
While the chancellor said she won't pre-empt the conclusions of the UK's fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, she has given her strongest hint yet that they will downgrade their productivity forecasts - a move which is expected to leave a £20bn hole in the public finances.
“Poor productivity means we're putting in more but getting out less", Rachel Reeves explained.
“It means too many businesses and workers don't have the tools that they need.”
Reeves sets the stage for sweeping tax rises
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Rachel Reeves has said she put the public finances on a firm footing at the last budget - but argued that, since then, "the world has thrown even more challenges our way".
The chancellor has once again left the blame at the door of the previous government, pointing to "Liz Truss's disastrous mini budget and the 22 billion pound black hole in the public finances".
She also pointed to Donald Trump's tariffs and the demand for increased defence spending as she set the stage for sweeping tax rises expected in three weeks time.
Chancellor making major pre-Budget speech set to pave way for income tax hikes
The major address will see her set out her three priorities for the fiscal event – cutting hospital waiting lists, the national debt and the cost of living.
Speaking on Tuesday, the chancellor said: “Later this month, I will deliver my second Budget as chancellor. At that Budget, I will make the choices necessary to deliver strong foundations for our economy – for this year, and years to come.
“It will be a budget led by this government’s values, of fairness and opportunity, and focused squarely on the priorities of the British people – protecting our NHS, reducing our national debt and improving the cost of living.”
What was Labour's manifesto pledge on tax?
Speculation has mounted about the possibility the chancellor will break one of Labour’s main manifesto pledges on tax.
In their 2024 manifesto, the party promised not to raise any of the main taxes.
It vowed not to “increase taxes on working people”, meaning they would not raise National Insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rates of Income Tax, or VAT.
Watch live: Rachel Reeves to pave way for tax rises in pre-Budget speech
Reeves gears up to roll the pitch for tax rises
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Rachel Reeves is about to give a deeply unusual pre-budget speech in Downing Street, where she is expected to roll the pitch for possibly manifesto breaking tax rises.
Acknowledging growing speculation over possible tax rises, the chancellor will argue that it is important the public understands the circumstances facing the country.
The Downing Street press briefing room, packed with hacks waiting for the chancellor to arrive, is emblazoned with signs reading: "Strong foundations, secure future" - a nod to the longer term vision for Britain Ms Reeves is expected to set out when she takes the stage in half an hour.
Speech comes amid increasing speculation of tax rises
The chancellor’s address is set to come after weeks of reports of planned tax rises as she scrambles to fill a black hole of up to £50bn in the public finances.
Rachel Reeves has warned of “harsh global headwinds” battering Britain’s economy, as well as arguing that Brexit had an even bigger impact than critics predicted.
Further fuelling speculation over tax rises, Sir Keir Starmer last week declined to stand by Labour’s manifesto pledge not to raise VAT, income tax or national insurance paid by working people.
He has previously said the commitment the party made to voters before the 2024 general election “stands”, but failed to repeat that assurance in the Commons. His press secretary also avoided using the phrase.
