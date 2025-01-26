Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has hit back at her critics, saying she has spent her life “proving people wrong” when asked if she is hurt by the nickname “Rachel from accounts”.

Her critics have used the nickname to mock the beleaguered chancellor, who has been struggling to persuade the public - and UK businesses - that her plan for the economy is working.

But asked if she was hurt by the nickname, she said: “I’ve probably been called worse things… in the end, people are going to judge me on the job that I’m doing now, that I’m doing as chancellor of the exchequer.”

And asked if she thought she would be subjected to a condescending label if she were a man, the chancellor told Sky News: “Some people don’t want this government to succeed.

“Some people don’t want me to succeed. I spend my life proving people wrong, proving that I can do stuff, that I’ve been underestimated.”

Rachel Reeves has been attempting to persuade businesses and voters that her plan for the economy is working ( PA Media )

It comes after Labour MP Peter Prinsley hit back at people using the nickname.

“It’s a disgrace that members of the opposition have been referring to the chancellor of the exchequer as ‘Rachel from accounts’,” he said. “It’s misogynistic and deeply unprofessional.”

The nickname originated from accusations Ms Reeves had embellished her CV – allegations she has refuted.

Asked whether the chancellor had exaggerated her CV in November, No 10 defended her record in office saying she has “restored financial stability”.

The chancellor’s latest remarks come as recent rises in borrowing costs threaten her economic plans, while leaders in the business sector continue to voice concerns over upcoming tax rises in April from her autumn Budget.

Despite the prime minister’s insistence that he will keep Ms Reeves in post, there have been growing questions over her position as the economy teeters on the edge of a recession and business confidence in the government sits at its worst point since the Covid pandemic.

She is expected to use a speech on growth this week to support the proposed third runway at Heathrow Airport and endorse expansion at Gatwick and Luton.

It comes as part of a government push to cut red tape and stop “blockers” to its plans to build 1.5 million new homes over five years and secure 150 decisions on major infrastructure projects by the end of the parliament.

On Sunday, the chancellor revealed new plans for more houses near commuter train stations, in what the government said was a “bold reform of the planning system to deliver on the Plan for Change for working people”.