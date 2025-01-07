Government 1.5 million housebuilding target would only ‘dent’ need, says Rayner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government’s target for 1.5million new homes would only leave “a dent” in the country’s housing need, Angela Rayner has said.

The Deputy Prime Minster told a committee of MPs that they are “achievable targets” that have been set by ministers, but also that it would only go someway to delivering “the houses we desperately need”.

The Government has pledged to build 1.5 million homes by the end of this Parliament, and last month announced a shake-up of planning rules that will see mandatory building targets for councils in England.

It is a dent in what we need to achieve as a whole country to deliver the houses we desperately need Angela Rayner

Ms Rayner took questions from the housing, communities and local government committee of MPs on Tuesday, and was asked whether annual targets could be reviewed or increased towards the end of the Parliament if needed to hit the 1.5 million total.

She told the committee: “I’ve set that target and most people to be honest […] say ‘this is ridiculous we can’t make that target’.

“If somebody wants to come forward and beat that target we’re not going to turn around and say no you can’t do that.”

Ms Rayner – who also serves as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government – called the 1.5 million figure a “stretch target” but that she was “determined” to not “lose this fight, and added: “Even if I achieve and this Government achieves the 1.5 million homes target, it is a dent.

“It is a dent in what we need to achieve as a whole country to deliver the houses we desperately need.”

As well as the 1.5 million target, Ms Rayner said that it is “critical” that there is the infrastructure development to go alongside it.

She told the committee that “the buy-in that we need from the electorate when we build these homes is that they have to see that that infrastructure is going alongside it”.

Ms Rayner said “often there is a genuine frustration from people” who have “genuine concerns” about infrastructure, and added: “That’s why we’ve got to make sure that that infrastructure is critical as well as the target of 1.5 million homes”.

Ms Rayner also said that the Government wants to bring forward plans for changes to leasehold in 2025, telling the committee: “We want to do that within this year, bring forward the legislation.”

Reforms to leasehold were announced in the King’s Speech last summer.