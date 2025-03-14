Tech secretary asks ChatGPT for policy advice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The minister responsible for artificial intelligence (AI) turned to ChatGPT for policy advice, it has emerged.

Science and tech secretary Peter Kyle asked the AI chatbot why small businesses in the UK were slow to adopt the technology, records show.

Mr Kyle also asked the software which podcasts he could appear on to reach the widest audience possible, and for definitions of terms such as “quantum” and “digital inclusion”.

Records obtained under freedom of information laws by the New Scientist magazine show Mr Kyle asked ChatGPT: “I’m secretary of state for science, innovation and technology in the United Kingdom. What would be the best podcasts for me to appear on to reach a wide audience that’s appropriate for my ministerial responsibilities?”

Peter Kyle, secretary of state for Science, Innovation and Technology, said he uses ChatGPT “often” in an interview ( PA Wire )

The chatbot suggested The Infinite Monkey Cage and The Naked Scientists based on their number of listeners.

It comes after a January interview with Mr Kyle in which he said he often uses ChatGPT “to try and understand the broader context where an innovation came from, the people who developed it, the organisations behind them”.

He told PoliticsHome: “ChatGPT is fantastically good, and where there are things that you really struggle to understand in depth, ChatGPT can be a very good tutor for it.”

Sir Keir Starmer recently set out plans to “mainline AI into the veins” of the British state, saying it offers a “unique chance” to boost growth and raise living standards.

On Thursday the PM said it could help the government unlock £45 billion in efficiency savings, replacing or streamlining the work of civil servants.

He said: “AI is a golden opportunity. You will already be thinking about how you use it in your work.

“That’s an opportunity we are determined to seize. So we are going to get the best of best on AI working across government. I’m going to send teams into every government department with a clear mission from me to make the state more innovative and efficient.”

Responding to Mr Kyle’s question about why businesses have been slow to adopt the technology, ChatGPT cited factors such as “limited awareness and understanding”, “regulatory and ethical concerns” and “lack of government or institutional support”.

“While the UK government has launched initiatives to encourage AI adoption, many [small and medium businesses] are unaware of these programs or find them difficult to navigate,” it said.

“Limited access to funding or incentives to de-risk AI investment can also deter adoption.”

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has been contacted for comment.