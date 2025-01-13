Watch live: Keir Starmer outlines £14bn AI plans to boost Britain’s growth
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer outlines his vision to "mainline AI into the veins" of the UK in a speech on Monday, 13 January.
The prime minister has described the technology as a "unique chance" to boost growth and raise living standards.
Tech entrepreneur Matt Clifford has written an AI opportunities action plan, of which ministers have accepted all recommendations.
The plan is aimed at improving the UK’s use of artificial intelligence technology.
In his foreword to the government’s response to the action plan, Sir Keir said: “Harnessing AI and using it to deliver our plan for change requires ambition, purpose and focus.
“This is a unique chance to boost growth, raise living standards, transform public services, create the companies of the future in Britain and deliver our plan for change.”
Among the recommendations the Government has accepted is a commitment to set out within six months plans to improve the UK’s AI infrastructure.
Ministers will aim to expand the UK’s “sovereign”, publicly owned AI capacity twentyfold by 2030, and plan to deliver “a new state of the art supercomputing facility” for research purposes.
