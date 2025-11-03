Penny Mordaunt plots comeback with warning against Trumpian policies for Britain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Penny Mordaunt has warned that the UK cannot follow the same populist path of Donald Trump’s America as she plots her return to British politics.

The former Tory cabinet minister and leadership candidate issued her warning as Nigel Farage’s Reform – as well as many in her own party, including Robert Jenrick – seek to emulate what Trump has done in the US.

The former Commons leader also hinted she is looking to return to the Commons sooner rather than later – should the right by-election opportunity arise.

Speaking to the Independent at the launch of her new book on British traditions, the former MP issued a barbed warning to those who want to copy Trump.

She said: “The parallels with the United States are quite stark. You know, we have this incredible rule book forged through 1,000 years and stress tested to its limit. You couldn't have the sort of institution bashing that's going on in the US at the moment with, well, the president grabbing power.

“I think this country has a great sense of itself. It admires service. It doesn't like power to be concentrated in one individual. It likes fairness, and it's incredibly tolerant, and it likes people to get along and be brought together.

She added: “All of that is aided by our incredible set of rules and our customs. And so I say ‘good luck’ to anyone that wants to try and upset that. I think that's a lesson. It might work in the US to do it in a Trump way, he's certainly been able to get some things to happen over there.”

Ms Mordaunt also warned that despite Reform’s claims, she does not believe they truly reflect the UK.

Mordaunt leads the way at the coronation ( Getty Images )

“I don't really think, although they drape themselves in the Union flag, that they [Reform] have a sense of the people of this country, as they purport to do.”

She has previously denied rumours that she would stand in Rishi Sunak’s Richmond and North Allerton seat in Yorkshire should he decide to step down, however, with the leadership of the Conservative Party uncertain under Kemi Badenoch, many would like to see her back in parliament.

She said: “I mean, if I don't return [to parliament as an MP], it won't be through want of trying. It is a fantastic job, and you can do so much in it. And I think over the last 15 years of being involved I've got a sense of how to get things done, and I want to go back and contribute.”

Asked whether she would look at a by-election, Ms Mordaunt added: “It’s all about luck and timing. I'll be prepared for every eventuality.”

The new book co-written with Chris Lewis, the founder of marketing agency Team Lewis, documents hundreds of annual events and traditions in the UK while Ms Mordaunt uses it to discuss her own defeat as an MP as well as her party’s loss at the last general election and the political philosophy needed to turn their fortunes around.

It was inspired by her now famous appearance at King Charles’ coronation when she carried the sword of state before him. The book contains some of the hundreds of drawings by children sent to her after the event.

But the former minister also sees her book as an important way to help her party which she believes became “disconnected” in office from the innate values and traditions of the British people.

This was best symbolised in an episode she retells in her book where Mr Sunak, in her view, cost her Portsmouth North in the election.

Ms Mordaunt lost her seat by just 780 votes and in the book addresses how she was defeated, laying the blame at Rishi Sunak’s advisers.

“I think the D Day episode was kind of the ultimate example of us being adrift from the nation's values and quite a lot of Rishi’s aids just didn't get it,” she said.

Pomp & Circumstance: Why Britain’s Traditions Matter by Penny Mordaunt and Chris Lewis, is available here.