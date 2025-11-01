Kemi Badenoch has six months to save the Tories – and her leadership, MPs warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has been warned she has six months to turn the Conservative Party around or she will face a leadership challenge.

As she marks her first year as leader, senior Tory sources have told The Independent that Ms Badenoch will have to go if the party is hit by another terrible set of results in the May elections in Wales, Scotland and English local councils – with Robert Jenrick the favourite to succeed her.

While Ms Badenoch has put in some good performances at Prime Minister’s Questions in recent weeks and was widely praised for her conference speech, critics have noted that she has failed to improve the Tories’ historically low position in the polls.

One senior Tory source said: “Before Kemi’s speech we were averaging 17 points in the polls and after Kemi’s speech we were averaging 17 points in the polls. Nothing has changed and we are going nowhere with her.” It is also regularly pointed out that the party was averaging around 24 per cent a year ago, when she became leader.

Meanwhile a shadow minister complained that after the conference speech, where she unveiled a number of policies including abolishing stamp duty, she has largely gone to ground again.

They said: “She gave a half decent speech at conference and now she thinks she can hibernate all winter. She forgets she's the leader of the opposition and not a hedgehog.”

Another critic described Ms Badenoch as “the living dead” with “everybody waiting for the end”.

open image in gallery A well received conference speech by Badenoch has made no difference to the poll ratings for the Tories ( PA )

They added: “It may be that there is a move against her in January or February as the reality of the electoral oblivion that is to follow sinks in, but it will probably be May now – but not later.”

However, one despondent MP has expressed fears that if “we wait as long as May it may be too late”.

The veteran MP added: “Robert [Jenrick] clearly has more energy, more focus and better ideas. We are adrift at the moment and if this continues we will be finished, because Reform will have been able to establish itself as the main party of the centre-right in people’s minds.”

Since Ms Badenoch became leader, Nigel Farage has seen a steady stream of defections from the Conservatives to his Reform UK. High-profile scalps include sitting MP Danny Kruger, who was a shadow minister under Ms Badenoch, as well as former Tory party chair Sir Jake Berry, but there are also dozens of councillors who have switched allegiance, including 20 during the Conservative Party conference last month.

open image in gallery After a lacklustre start, the Tory leader’s PMQs performances have improved significantly ( House of Commons )

The party in parliament is speculating about which of their colleagues will be the next to be unveiled as a Reform defector with a number said to be ready to cross over.

While there is appetite among some Conservative MPs for a leadership change to halt the surge of Reform and allow the party to re-establish itself as a contender, there are also concerns that the public will not forgive the party if it opts for yet another leadership change, given that Ms Badenoch is the fifth person to take charge of the Tories since 2019.

One MP said: “We will look stupid if we change leader yet again,” adding: “It is like not liking the Brexit result and trying to change it, you just make people angry by trying that.

“The number of times it came up on the doorstep during the election that we had changed leader so often was a real problem. Kemi needs time.”

Pollsters believe things are improving for the Tory leader in terms of her public recognition, but it is not translating into positive support for her party.

Tory peer and pollster Robert Hayward said that recent council by-election results suggested that Ms Badenoch “may be turning a corner”, noting that a recent YouGov poll showed she had 51 per cent approval among Tory voters.

Pollster Professor Sir John Curtice agreed that her recognition is improving with the public, but warned: “The problem is that it is not translating into an increase in her popularity. So for every voter who likes her there is one who does not.”

He suggested that Ms Badenoch needs to do more to “disown Boris Johnson and Liz Truss” to improve their credibility among voters, especially “because she is focussing on the economy”.

open image in gallery Robert Jenrick, who challenged Badenoch for the leadership last year, is widely tipped to succeed her ( PA )

He said: “People need to believe that they have a plan for the economy and are competent enough to do it and they don’t have that yet.”

The problems for the Tory leader come as a secret memo seen by The Independent has revealed that the party appears to have lost touch with many of its grassroots organisations.

An email sent out by Conservative Campaign Headquarters to association parties said: “We are still missing lots of information from associations across the country.”

There are 131 associations (out of 600) that the Tories do not currently hold an office email address for.